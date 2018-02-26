MCCI and MultiTech Join Forces to Reduce Energy Consumption in Commercial Buildings Worldwide

Trailblazing Solution Leverages the Power of LoRaWAN' to Optimize Energy Usage

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT communication devices, today announced a joint solution with MCCI, the leading developer of USB connectivity software, that fine tunes building systems to optimize energy usage. The collaborative technology harnesses the power of the LoRaWAN' (Low Power Wide Area Network ) specification available within MultiTech's MultiConnectConduit' gateway to significantly reduce energy consumption in commercial buildings.

The MultiConnect Conduit gateway is the industry's most configurable, manageable, and scalable communications gateway for industrial IoT applications. Its LoRaWAN functionality allows for deep in-building penetration. Additional benefits include easy-to-digest, low-cost capex model for building owners and simple plug-and-play installation with multiple options for backhaul.

According to data from the US Energy Information Administration, U.S. commercial property owners consume roughly $124 billion per year in energy - which means just a five percent decrease in consumption amounts to more than six billion dollars in potential savings. The new joint solution has the potential to save 20% or more through identifying unexpected or unnecessary usage spikes to help building managers pinpoint the source of the surge.

"I have a personal mission around IoT for civic good. Remote sensing lets us understand a building's typical and peak power consumption. We save money for the owners, we make a big difference to the grid and the planet and we demonstrate the power of community-based IoT," said CEO of MCCI Terrill Moore. "Working with MultiTech is great because they are an outstanding telecoms vendor. They are a clear leader and an innovator in the LoRaWAN space, and they have been doing industrial communications equipment for years and years. That let MCCI focus on the application rather than the data backhaul."

About MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial internet of things - connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. Our commitment to quality and service excellence means you can count on MultiTech products and people to address your needs, while our history of innovation ensures you can stay ahead of the latest technology with a partner who will be there for the life of your solution. Visitwww.multitech.com for more information.

MultiTech Press Contact:

Jennifer Costello - Phone: 781-715-4870 Email: jennifer.costello@multitech.com