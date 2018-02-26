New York City Regional Center Announces Permanent Green Cards and Repayment to Turkish Citizens

14 Turkish citizens have now received permanent green cards via NYCRC project offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York City Regional Center ("NYCRC") is pleased to announce that 14 Turkish citizens have received permanent residency in the United States via NYCRC project offerings. These Turkish citizens are among the more than 4,600 individuals around the world who have secured permanent green cards through NYCRC project offerings to date.

Permanent residency permits EB-5 investors to live and work anywhere in the United States and be protected by the laws of the United States. An EB-5 investor's spouse and children under age 21 are also authorized to live, work, and attend school anywhere in the United States.

In addition, the initial two Turkish EB-5 investors who invested in NYCRC's second project offering have received full repayment of their $500,000 EB-5 investment. A total of $125 million has now been repaid to 250 EB-5 investors worldwide in NYCRC's initial two project offerings.

"We are very pleased that our Turkish investors and their family members are enjoying success through NYCRC project offerings," said Paul Levinsohn, Managing Principal of the NYCRC. "The NYCRC takes seriously our role in spurring job creation and economic development as well as our responsibility to assist our EB-5 investors and their families achieve their immigration goals."

"This is an exciting achievement for the NYCRC and, of course, for our Turkish investors," said George Olsen, Managing Principal of the NYCRC. "We look forward to assisting many more Turkish citizens in the future."

About New York City Regional Center

The NYCRC was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2008 to secure foreign investment for real estate and infrastructure projects under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The company was the first EB-5 regional center approved in New York City. To date, the NYCRC has secured approximately $1.5 billion of capital for 21 economic development projects in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Examples of projects utilizing loans provided by NYCRC-managed funds include the following:

redevelopment of the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in Washington Heights ;

; construction of a wireless infrastructure network in New York City's subway stations;

subway stations; redevelopment of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York City's largest industrial park;

largest industrial park; construction of Fresh Direct's new food processing and distribution facility in the South Bronx ;

; expansion of Steiner Studios, New York City's largest film and television studio;

largest film and television studio; construction of the City Point development in Downtown Brooklyn ;

; construction of a hotel and medical office complex in Washington Heights;

construction of key components of the Atlantic Yards redevelopment in Brooklyn ;

; expansion of the Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx ;

; construction of LinkNYC, the public-private initiative that is bringing the nation's largest and fastest public Wi-Fi infrastructure network to the streets of New York City.

In addition to fueling economic development, NYCRC offerings have enabled over 4,600 individuals to become permanent residents of the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

