2M Holdings Ltd, Group of Companies, Expands its Presence in Germany, Acquiring Franken-Kosmetik-Chemiehandel GmbH & Co. KG

2M Holdings Ltd ("2M") is delighted to announce that, following its recent acquisition of Dusseldorf based company CE-O2 GmBH, it has now acquired Franken-Kosmetik-Chemiehandel GmbH & Co. KG ("FrankenChemie"), a privately held, distributor of specialty chemicals, based in Nuremberg, Germany.

Mottie Kessler MBE, Chairman & CEO of 2M said: "2M is seeking opportunities to expand its footprint into mainland Europe. The acquisition of FrankenChemie represents such an event. FrankenChemie's dedicated and experienced team, the ability to support customers with an application laboratory and just in time deliveries in the right pack size are FrankenChemie's strengths. 2M will now build on these strengths and invest to provide customers and suppliers an even better offering. We are therefore very excited about this acquisition."

The market sector focus and product range of FrankenChemie is highly aligned with that of Surfachem ltd, one of 2M's largest companies which is already present in the UK, Scandinavia, Poland and Brazil. Indeed, the major supplier to FrankenChemie - Evonik Industries AG ("Evonik") - is also one of Surfachem UK key suppliers. Surfachem 's ability to provide technical support and formulation advice to producers of personal care and hygiene products is one of its strengths.

Joerg Prante, Key Account Manager & Manager Sales Central Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, Evonik said: "Having a long history with 2M and Surfachem, we are delighted to see the 2M and FrankenChemie come together."

With its prime location in Nuremberg and its excellent reputation, FrankenChemie is a perfect fit to support 2M's continued growth in Europe. The company distributes specialty chemicals, primarily into the Personal Care, Home Care and Food Ingredients sectors, in Germany and other EU counties.

About FrankenChemie

FrankenChemie a privately-owned family company, was established in 1983. The company distributes specialty chemicals, primarily into the Personal Care, Home Care and Food Ingredients sectors, in Germany, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia and Benelux.

Evonik products distributed by FrankenChemie and Surfachem include:

The company operates from premises in the Nuremberg region of Germany.

About 2M Holdings group of companies:

2M Holdings Ltd (http://www.2mholdings.com) is a portfolio of strong brand chemical distribution and related chemical services companies of samples management, storage and blending. The group is privately owned and was founded in 2004 by Mottie Kessler MBE, the present Chairman and CEO.

Headquartered in the UK with local presence in Germany, China, Benelux, Ireland, Poland, Scandinavia, Brazil, 2M exports to over 90 countries.

2M Holdings Limited includes: Banner Chemicals, Surfachem, MP Storage & Blending, Packed Chlorine, SampleRite UK, SampleRite China, CE-O2 and Stowlin Croftshaw.

2M businesses specialise in solvents, specialty chemicals and surfactants to automotive, precision cleaning, coating, emission reduction, oilfield & refineries, flavours & fragrances, personal care, household & industrial hygiene cleaning and pharmaceuticals industries.

2M also produces: CleanAirBlue', Pigmentan, MEC-Prime, Perklone' EXT, Perklone' D, Perklone' MD and Triklone' LE, SamSol, and Packed Chlorine.

