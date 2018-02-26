International Ferro Metals Limited - Directorate Change

26 February 2018

International Ferro Metals Limited

("IFL' or the "Company')

Resignation of directors

IFL announces that Stephen Oke and John Ballard, Non-Executive Directors of the Company, have resigned from the board with effect from 23February2018.

Tony Grey, Chairman, said: "the Board would like to thank Stephen Oke and John Ballard for their contribution as Non-Executive Directors over many years and wish them well for the future.'

