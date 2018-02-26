sprite-preloader
26.02.2018 | 08:01
International Ferro Metals Limited - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, February 26

26 February 2018

International Ferro Metals Limited

("IFL' or the "Company')

Resignation of directors

IFL announces that Stephen Oke and John Ballard, Non-Executive Directors of the Company, have resigned from the board with effect from 23February2018.

Tony Grey, Chairman, said: "the Board would like to thank Stephen Oke and John Ballard for their contribution as Non-Executive Directors over many years and wish them well for the future.'

For further information please visit www.ifml.com or contact:

International Ferro Metals Limited

Jannie Muller, Finance Director+27 82785 1364
Wayne Kernaghan, Company Secretary+61 407 233153

