Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, revealed the most comprehensivesuite of 5G-related solutions and services at Mobile World Congress 2018. Keysight will be demonstrating new solutions that address the 5G challenges currently experienced by network equipment manufacturers in Hall 6, Stand 6G30.

Network equipment manufacturers building 5G base stations need to integrate complex multi-channel antenna arrays over expanded frequencies. They also need to deliver lower latencies and support a wide range of machine to machine user behaviors.

"Keysight is working closely with leading market makers to accelerate deployment of 5G networks by providing comprehensive solutions, ranging from physical layer to full UE protocol emulation capabilities, enabling network equipment manufacturers and mobile operators to conduct comprehensive testing of 5G NR base stations," stated Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless chipset group.

Keysight 5G solutions for Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs)

At MWC 2018, Keysight will demonstrate a wide range of solutions, including the company's unique 5G NR-ready testbed using the industry's first commercially available 5G New Radio (NR) software solutions. These software solutions cover downlink and uplink signal creation and analysis for performing base station transmitter/receiver and power amplifier, as well as component test. These solutions are compliant with the 3GPP Release 15 TS 38 5G specification and are integrated with Keysight's broad range of signal generators and signal analyzers, including Keysight's UXA signal analyzer and M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator.

Keysight's 5G NR software solutions include W1906EP SystemVue 5G baseband verification library to simulate an end-to-end 3GPP NR system with built-in channel model, and different phased array structure on both the transmitter and receiver side. The N7631C Signal Studio Pro for 5G NR allow customers to generate 3GPP 5G NR standard-compliant signals for testing transmitters and receivers with channel coding and multi-antenna port support.

The Keysight 89600 VSA option BHN for 5G NR modulation analysis offers in-depth physical layer testing and troubleshooting of NR base station transmitters and components. The 89600 VSA software can also be used to analyze 5G NR and LTE signals simultaneously for LTE-NR integration and coexistence testing. The N9085EM0E 5G NR X-Series measurement application simplifies complex measurements with 3GPP standard-based settings enabling faster validation and manufacturing of 5G NR base station transmitters and components.

Keysight will also showcase the company's UE Emulation (UEE) solution, which provides powerful and flexible test capabilities including protocol and load testing for base stations. The solution leverages the synergies between Ixia's UE emulation framework to handle the wide range of demanding requirements and different configurations for 5G and Keysight's RF and mmWave measurement experience. Keysight's UEE solution offers a flexible architecture for protocol and load testing across 5G NR and LTE.

Services across the 5G ecosystem

Test departments are being pressured to do more with less. The days of operating with a spreadsheet and gut feel on how test assets are being utilized are no longer sustainable.

Keysight understands these pressures and is introducing Test Asset Optimization Services to help companies move from tracking to gaining full control over their test equipment. Keysight's integrated solution delivers real-time test-asset utilization, equipment health status, and overall recommendations on areas for savings. This powerful, industry first, solution provides actionable transparency on multi-brand test assets that enable companies to make informed decisions on current and future procurement needs. Keysight is offering a free assessment on how Test Asset Optimization Services can unlock hidden costs for all organizations across the 5G ecosystem.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005096/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Geri Lynne LaCombe, +1 303-662-4748

Americas

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

or

Magda Antone, +34 (93) 3434612

Europe

press.emea@keysight.com

or

Connie Wong, +852 3197-7818

Asia

connie-ky_wong@keysight.com