Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a joint demonstration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, achieving download speeds upwards of 4Gbps with Keysight's 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and a 5G mobile test device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem chipset at Mobile World Congress 2018.

Keysight achieved these multi-gigabit speeds by aggregating eight 100MHz carriers in the 28GHz mmWave radio spectrum.

"This achievement builds on the 5G joint effort that Qualcomm Technologies and Keysight began more than one year ago," said Tony Schwarz, senior vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As we did in 3G and 4G, Qualcomm Technologies' mobile expertise was fundamental in achieving this 5G milestone in a smartphone form factor. Our combined technical competency enabled both teams to overcome challenges as we work towards the commercial launch of 5G mobile devices expected in 2019."

The 5G Protocol R&D Toolset forms part of Keysight's Network Emulation Solutions portfolio, and together with the 5G RF DVT Toolset is enabling the development and test of 5G while keeping up with the evolving standards. Keysight provides the only solutions that address the entire device development workflow while scaling from sub-6 GHz to mmWave, enabling users to verify advanced 5G features such as beamforming across the global spectrum requirements.

"Keysight is excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies to support their 5G NR chipset commercialization. Keysight's Network Emulation Solutions enable the modem-device workflow with consistent software interfaces and easy automation capabilities, unlocking new levels of productivity for designers," said Satish Dhanasekaran, president of Keysight's Communications Solutions Group. "We are committed to the 5G ecosystem and this relationship is an important milestone in our 5G journey."

Keysight and Qualcomm Technologies will host the 5G demonstration of the 4Gbps data connection in their MWC 2018 booths, located in Hall 6, Stand 6G30 (Keysight) and Hall 3, Stand 3E10 (Qualcomm), Barcelona, Feb. 26 March 1.

Additional Information

More information about Mobile World Congress is available at join Keysight Technologies at MWC18.

More information about the 5G protocol R&D toolset is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G-Protocol.

More information about the 5G RF DVT toolset is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G-RF.

Images are available at www.keysight.com/find/5GNES-images. A video demonstration of Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions is available on YouTube.

