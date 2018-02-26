Norgine's Performance in 2017 and Priorities for 2018

AMSTERDAM, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Continues long track record of growth . 2017 Net Sales were € 345million, up 17 per cent

Receives European approval and launch PLENVU

Strengthens its position with the acquisition of Merus Labs International Inc. for C$342m

Norgine's products used by over 15 million patients

Norgine continues to execute its Vision 2020:

drive the performance of its products through its European and Australian infrastructure

PRODUCTS

In house products:

MOVICOL - despite generic competition our leading anti-constipation product maintained its leading position with sales declining slightly to €157million (2016: €159million)

MOVIPREP - our 2Litre bowel preparation for colonoscopy - achieved sales of €57million, up 7% (2016: €53million)

PLENVU - received European approval and launched the first 1Litre bowel preparation for colonoscopy

Key in-licensed products:

XIFAXAN - our hepatic encephalopatic treatment - saw sales of €51million, up 24% (2016: €41million)

LYMPHOSEEK - new radiopharmaceutical used in sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB), in adult patients with breast cancer, melanoma, or localised squamous cell carcinoma of the oral cavity - launched in Denmark , the Netherlands and the UK

Key acquired products:

Merus Labs International Inc. portfolio - acquired 12 established products including SINTROM, EMSELEX, ELANTAN, ISOKET, DEPONIT, SALAGEN and ESTRADERMwhich are sold across Europe and in other selected markets and VANCOCINwhich is sold in Canada . Contributed to €31million since acquisition on 17 July 2017

NORGINE STRENGHTENS ITS POSTION AS THE 'GO TO' EU SPECIALIST PHARMA COMPANY PARTNER OF CHOICE

Merus Labs International Inc. This acquisition increased Norgine's scale and profitability, helping to strengthen the business and attract new opportunities in the future

Apharm s.r.l. Norgine expanded its partnership with Apharm s.r.l by entering into an exclusive distribution deal for ZIVERELPLUS, a line extension of ZIVEREL. This deal expands on Norgine's existing collaboration with Apharm s.r.l. under which Norgine is distributing ZIVERELin Europe , Australia and New Zealand

Peter Stein, CEO of Norgine: "2017 was a transformational year for Norgine. We successfully executed our strategy as the European Specialist Pharma Company to grow like for like sales of our existing products, gain approval of PLENVU in Europe and acquire and integrate Merus Labs International Inc. Our strategy is working. We have a solid foundation for sustained growth in revenue and profitability. 2018 is a year of acceleration for Norgine. We will continue to focus on maximising the sales of our existing products while also pursuing new opportunities to bring transformative products to patients".

