Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):

What: Mobile World Congress Barcelona

(MWC18) Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS) Where: Rambus Booth #7J31 Hall 7

Fira Barcelona Gran Via

Av. Joan Charles I, 64

L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain When: February 26 March 1, 2018

Today, the world runs on data. Our lives have become centered around connected devices that simplify and enhance our daily tasks. The world's cities are preparing for an increasingly smart future, as our devices evolve into a travel ticket, a payment wallet or even a voting machine. Authenticating individuals, devices and communications for access to interact within smart cities will be critical. Rambus has taken a holistic approach to securely moving, monitoring and transacting upon the world's sensitive data from the chip level right through to the cloud. In this connected future, we have the chance to re-engineer how technology operates in society.

At MWC 2018, Rambus is demonstrating our full suite of security solutions that enable a trusted experience in the smart city keeping data safer for IoT connected devices, mobile retail payments and transport experiences.

Demo details

IoT Security

Rambus CryptoManager IoT Security Service is a turnkey security service for IoT Service providers and OEMs. Running on the Microsoft Azure IoT platform or AWS IoT platform, our one-stop-shop solution provides seamless device-to-cloud secure connectivity, device lifecycle management, and advanced device monitoring capabilities to protect service high-availability and help mitigate a variety of attacks including distributed denial of service (DDoS). Our solution is pre-integrated with leading cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) providers and chipset manufacturers, creating a comprehensive solution for OEMs and Service providers. The IoT Security Service reduces the risk of devices being hijacked, copied, re-purposed, or even disabled, via a remote attacker by leveraging strong authentication between the device and service.

Mobile Payments

Rambus Unified Payment Platform supports retailers in enriching the shopping experience by making the in-store, check-out, and payment process hassle free by digitizing payment, gift and loyalty cards as well as coupons and receipts. Experience the benefits of split payments, scan-and-go shopping, real-time redemption of loyalty points, and in-aisle checkout with the Rambus white-label app.

Smart Ticketing

Rambus mobile ticketing solutions, which employ host card emulation (HCE), offer the same "tap-and-go" convenience consumers expect from their mobile transactions. With solutions from back-office software, to a secure digital ticket wallet service and a white-label ticketing app, the Rambus Smart Ticketing solutions are changing the way we get from point A to point B. Rambus will provide a glimpse into the future of ticketless transport, where smartphones and wearables will enable truly frictionless travel.

For more information on Rambus solutions, visit rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Security

Rambus Security is dedicated to providing a secure foundation for a connected world. Our innovative solutions span areas including tamper resistance, network security, mobile payment, smart ticketing and trusted transaction services. Rambus foundational technologies protect nearly nine billion licensed products annually, providing secure access to data and creating an economy of digital trust between our customers and their customer base. Additional information is available at rambus.com/security.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

