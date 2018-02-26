Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-26 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 19.02.2018 Interim report, 12 EXPC ExpressCredit RIG - months 26.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG - months rupnica 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BRE Baltic RE Group RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ALTM0130 Attistibas finanšu institucija RIG - months 24A Altum 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018 Interim report, 12 KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG - months maksligas apseklošanas 28.02.2018 stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018 Audited annual TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018 Government LTGCB030 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities 22B Vyriausybe auction LTGNB030 22B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018 Coupon payment MAYB0700 Mainor Ülemiste TLN date 18FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, 12 PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Coupon payment ABLV0225 ABLV Bank RIG date 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, 12 SKN1T Skano Group TLN - months 28.02.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Coupon payment ABLV0075 ABLV Bank RIG date 19B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, 12 HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Audited annual LHV LHV Group TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Public offering AB Novaturas VLN - 07.03.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Financial forecast K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Government LVGA0025 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities 23A Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Investors event LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 K2LT K2 LT VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 6 LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Activity results, INC1L INVL Technology VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 GRZ1R Grobina RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 AUG1L AUGA group AB VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 APG1L Apranga VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Coupon payment LTGB0410 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date 23A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Coupon payment MOGO1000 mogo RIG date 21A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 LEGR0200 Lietuvos energija VLN months 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 OEG1T Olympic Entertainment Group TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 ELEK Latvenergo RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 CAPI Capitalia RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual MOGO mogo RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 OLF1R Olainfarm RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 GRD1R Grindeks RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 12 BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2018 Audited annual INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2018 Sales figures LEGR0200 Lietuvos energija VLN 27A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
