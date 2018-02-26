Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-26 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortna Issuer Market me ================================================================================ 19.02.2018- Interim report, EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 26.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018- Interim report, RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 28.02.2018 12 months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018- Interim report, ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 28.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018- Interim report, BRE Baltic RE Group RIG 28.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018- Interim report, NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 28.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018- Interim report, BIB Baltic International Bank RIG 28.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2018- Interim report, ALTM013 Attistibas finanšu RIG 28.02.2018 12 months 024A institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2018- Interim report, ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG 28.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018- Interim report, KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG 28.02.2018 12 months maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018 Audited annual TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2018 Government LTGCB03 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities 022B Vyriausybe auction LTGNB03 022B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ?? 26.02.2018 Coupon payment MAYB070 Mainor Ülemiste TLN date 018FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, BLT1T Baltika TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Coupon payment ABLV022 ABLV Bank RIG date 519A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018- Interim report, SKN1T Skano Group TLN 28.02.2018 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Coupon payment ABLV007 ABLV Bank RIG date 519B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Interim report, HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018 Audited annual LHV LHV Group TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2018- Public offering Novaturas VLN 07.03.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Financial K2LT K2 LT VLN forecast -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Government LVGA002 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities 523A Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Investors event LNR1L Lietuvos energijos gamyba VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, SAB1L Šiauliu bankas VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN report Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, K2LT K2 LT VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, 6 LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Activity results, INC1L INVL Technology VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, GRZ1R Grobina RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, AUG1L AUGA group AB VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, APG1L Apranga VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Coupon payment LTGB041 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date 023A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Coupon payment MOGO100 mogo RIG date 021A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, LEGR020 Lietuvos energija VLN 12 months 027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, OEG1T Olympic Entertainment Group TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, ELEK Latvenergo RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, CAPI Capitalia RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Audited annual MOGO mogo RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, OLF1R Olainfarm RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, GRD1R Grindeks RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2018 Interim report, BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2018 Audited annual INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2018 Sales figures LEGR020 Lietuvos energija VLN 027A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
