Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos") (NYSE: KOS) announced today financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company generated a net loss of $122.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share as compared to net loss of $56.7 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the same period last year. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $37.9 million or $0.10 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

"2017 was a year of strong operational and strategic delivery," said Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer. "We delivered more than $300 million in net cash flow which was used to diversify our production base and create another source of growth through the acquisition of assets offshore Equatorial Guinea, and reduce our net debt. In Ghana, Kosmos replaced more than 200 percent of production on a net proved basis. In exploration, we completed the second phase of drilling offshore Mauritania and Senegal, which resulted in the largest hydrocarbon discovery of the year. With growing production, the Tortue development advancing at pace with the approval of the ICA, and an exploration portfolio that provides a sustainable, multi-year drilling program, Kosmos is stronger than ever."

Fourth quarter 2017 oil revenues were $187.1 million versus $156.1 million in the same quarter of 2016, on sales of 2.9 million barrels of oil in 2017 as compared to 3.0 million barrels in 2016. Fourth quarter 2017 oil revenues exclude $2.3 million of derivative settlements. Realized oil revenues, including the impact of the Company's hedging program, were $64.63 per barrel of oil sold in the fourth quarter of 2017. At the end of the quarter, the Company was in a net underlift position of approximately 0.4 million barrels of oil.

Production expense for the fourth quarter was $46 million, or $15.75 per barrel, versus $44 million, or $14.75 per barrel, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Production expense per barrel increased in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily because there were no LOPI claim reimbursements received in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Exploration expenses totaled $53 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $76 million in the same period of 2016 primarily the result of lower geologic and geophysical costs. While Kosmos was carried for the Hippocampe-1 and Lamantin-1 exploration wells, $19 million of expenses related to the drilling rig that are not eligible for reimbursement were expensed during the quarter. Also included in the quarter was $18 million of expense related to our withdrawal from the Boujdour Maritime licenses.

Depletion and depreciation expense for the quarter was $74 million, or $25.35 per barrel. This was a slight increase from $25.08 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expenses were $18 million during the fourth quarter, slightly less than the previous quarter. This amount includes approximately $8 million in cash expense and $10 million in non-cash equity based compensation expense.

Fourth quarter results included a mark-to-market loss of $96 million related to the Company's oil derivative contracts. At December 31, 2017, the Company's hedging position had a total commodity net liability value of $97 million. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos had approximately 20 million barrels of oil hedged covering 2018 and 2019.

Gain on equity method investments, net during the fourth quarter was approximately $5.0 million and relates primarily to Kosmos' 50 percent ownership of our equity method investment in Kosmos Trident International Petroleum Inc. (KTIPI), which holds our interests in Equatorial Guinea. Under the equity method of accounting, Kosmos only recognizes its share of the adjusted net income of KTIPI, including basis difference amortization, which is recorded in the (Gain) loss on equity method investments, net in the consolidated statement of operations.

Total capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $62 million. Full year capital expenditures totaled $57 million, net of the initial proceeds from the BP transaction of $222 million.

Kosmos exited the fourth quarter of 2017 with approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity and $1,020 million of net debt. In early February 2018, Kosmos refinanced its reserve based lending facility (RBL). The borrowing capacity has been increased to $1.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion, resulting in Kosmos' overall liquidity increasing to $1.3 billion.

Year-End 2017 Reserves

The Company's proved net reserves at the end of 2017 were 110 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), including 89 MMBoe of net reserves in Ghana and 21 MMBoe of reserves in Equatorial Guinea. These volumes also include natural gas reserves of approximately 10 million barrels of oil equivalent, which represent the gas anticipated to be used for power generation on the Jubilee and TEN FPSO vessels and Ceiba/Okume complex, as well as sales gas from the TEN fields.

In Ghana, Kosmos replaced 214 percent of production, on a net proved basis, primarily related to the approval of the Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan and positive revisions at TEN. The Company's reported reserves are prepared by Ryder Scott Company, L.P., an independent reserve engineering firm.

Operational Update

Ghana

During the fourth quarter of 2017, gross sales volumes from Ghana averaged approximately 159,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), including volumes from the Jubilee and TEN fields which averaged approximately 92,000 bopd and 67,000 bopd, respectively. For the full year, volumes from the Jubilee and TEN fields averaged approximately 90,000 bopd and 56,000 bopd, respectively.

Throughout 2017 the Jubilee FPSO turret remediation project made significant progress, and following the spread mooring of the FPSO at its current heading in late February, optimization of the offtake procedures has allowed the Jubilee field to regularly produce in excess of 100,000 bopd. The Jubilee partners and the Government of Ghana agreed on the need to stabilize the turret bearing and rotate the FPSO. The operator estimates stabilization will require a shutdown, in two phases in early 2018, resulting in approximately four weeks of oil production downtime. The initial phase of this shutdown commenced in early 2018. Kosmos now expects the rotation of the vessel to its optimal heading to take place around the end of the year with minimal impact to production in 2018.

In mid-October, the partnership received approval for the Greater Jubilee Full Field Development Plan (GJFFDP) from the Government of Ghana. The approval of the GJFFDP establishes a price for gas sales and allows for drilling to resume in 2018, which is expected to increase production, extend the field production profile, and allowed the Company to book additional proved reserves.

Production from TEN in the fourth quarter averaged approximately 67,000 bopd. TEN development drilling is expected to resume imminently and the addition of new wells coming online is expected to allow production to increase towards the FPSO capacity of 80,000 bopd.

Equatorial Guinea

In October 2017 Kosmos announced that, in partnership with Trident Energy (Trident), it had agreed to acquire an interest in three exploration licenses (Blocks W, S, and EG-21), as well as Hess Corporation's interest in the adjacent Ceiba Field and Okume Complex assets offshore Equatorial Guinea on a 50-50 basis. Under the terms of the agreements, Kosmos is primarily responsible for exploration and subsurface evaluation while Trident is primarily responsible for production operations and optimization. The transactions capture a material position in a proven but under-explored oil basin originally discovered and operated by members of the Kosmos management team.

The transaction expanded our position in the Gulf of Guinea and provides immediate cash flow through existing production with upside potential from optimizing current production operations, infill drilling, and step-out exploration opportunities with the potential for low cost tie-backs through existing infrastructure. The gross acquisition price of $650 million was effective as of January 1, 2017. Kosmos paid net cash consideration of approximately $231 from cash on hand and proceeds from the Company's reserves-based lending facility at close on November 28, 2017. Oil production from the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex averaged approximately 45,000 bopd (gross) during the period Kosmos held an interest in 2017.

Portfolio Additions

In December 2017, Kosmos expanded its portfolio with petroleum contracts covering Blocks CI-526, CI-602, CI-603, CI-707 and CI-708 with the Government of Cote d'Ivoire. Kosmos holds a 45% participating interest and is the operator in all five blocks. BP has a 45% participating interest in the blocks and the Cote d'Ivoire national oil company, PETROCI Holding ("PETROCI"), currently has a 10% carried interest. The petroleum contracts cover approximately 17,000 square kilometers.

Inter-Governmental Cooperation Agreement

Also in February 2018, the governments of Mauritania and Senegal signed an Inter-Governmental Cooperation Agreement (ICA) which enables the development of the cross-border Tortue natural gas field to continue moving forward. With this agreement in place, we expect a final investment decision for the Greater Tortue project around the end of 2018 and are aiming for first gas in late 2021.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Our assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, large discoveries and significant further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity-based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Facility EBITDAX definition includes 50% of the EBITDAX adjustments of Kosmos-Trident International Petroleum Inc. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) after adjusting for the impact of certain non-cash and non-recurring items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, cash settlements on commodity derivatives, gain on sale of assets, and other similar non-cash and non-recurring charges, and then the non-cash and related tax impacts in the same period.

We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted net income (loss) per share and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. Because EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), and Adjusted net income (loss) per share excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, these measures as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos' estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos' Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 187,104 156,118 578,139 310,377 Other income, net 54,799 58,697 74,978 Total revenues and other income 187,104 210,917 636,836 385,355 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 46,173 43,720 126,850 119,367 Facilities insurance modifications, net 514 9,015 (820 14,961 Exploration expenses 53,371 75,782 216,050 202,280 General and administrative 17,747 27,951 68,302 87,623 Depletion and depreciation 74,294 74,373 255,203 140,404 Interest and other financing costs, net 22,866 13,879 77,595 44,147 Derivatives, net 96,372 14,269 59,968 48,021 (Gain) loss on equity method investments, net (4,978 6,252 Other expenses, net 2,288 9,348 5,291 23,116 Total costs and expenses 308,647 268,337 814,691 679,919 Loss before income taxes (121,543 (57,420 (177,855 (294,564 Income tax expense (benefit) 536 (720 44,937 (10,784 Net loss (122,079 (56,700 (222,792 (283,780 Net loss per share: Basic (0.31 (0.15 (0.57 (0.74 Diluted (0.31 (0.15 (0.57 (0.74 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 389,149 386,214 388,375 385,402 Diluted 389,149 386,214 388,375 385,402

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 233,412 194,057 Receivables, net 160,961 143,337 Other current assets 139,229 137,793 Total current assets 533,602 475,187 Property and equipment, net 2,317,828 2,708,892 Other non-current assets 341,173 157,386 Total assets 3,192,603 3,341,465 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 141,787 220,627 Accrued liabilities 219,412 129,706 Other current liabilities 67,531 19,692 Total current liabilities 428,730 370,025 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,282,797 1,321,874 Deferred tax liabilities 476,548 482,221 Other non-current liabilities 107,416 86,146 Total long-term liabilities 1,866,761 1,890,241 Total shareholders' equity 897,112 1,081,199 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,192,603 3,341,465

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating activities: Net loss (122,079 (56,700 (222,792 (283,780 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 76,844 76,924 265,407 150,608 Deferred income taxes (23,315 (6,740 9,505 (23,561 Unsuccessful well costs 18,686 3,470 43,201 6,079 Change in fair value of derivatives 97,746 9,380 71,822 46,559 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) 613 44,373 25,888 188,895 Equity-based compensation 9,968 9,693 39,913 40,084 (Gain) loss on equity method investments, net (4,978 6,252 Other 2,540 (3 5,952 13,355 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 86,180 37,303 (8,531 (86,162 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,205 117,700 236,617 52,077 Investing activities: Oil and gas assets (39,783 (29,719 (140,495 (535,975 Other property (1,219 (995 (2,858 (1,998 Equity method investments (231,280 (231,280 Proceeds from sale of assets 222,068 210 Net cash used in investing activities (272,282 (30,714 (152,565 (537,763 Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt 200,000 200,000 450,000 Payments on long-term debt (250,000 Purchase of treasury stock (78 (51 (2,194 (1,981 Deferred financing costs (67 (67 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 199,855 (51 (52,261 448,019 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 69,778 86,935 31,791 (37,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 235,208 186,260 273,195 310,862 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 304,986 273,195 304,986 273,195

_____________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $2.3 million and $41.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, and $38.7 million and $188.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Equity Method Investment (In thousands, unaudited) Period November 28, 2017 through December 31, 2017 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue 54,615 Other income 294 Total revenues and other income 54,909 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 15,509 Depletion and depreciation 10,738 Other expenses, net (19 Total costs and expenses 26,228 Income before income taxes 28,681 Income tax expense 6,588 Net income 22,093 Kosmos' share of net income 11,046 Basis difference amortization(1) 5,812 Equity in earnings KTIPI 5,234

_____________________ (1) The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortize the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Kosmos Equatorial Guinea

(Equity Method)(1) Total(2) Kosmos Net income (loss) (122,079 5,234 (116,845 (56,700 Exploration expenses 53,371 53,371 75,782 Facilities insurance modifications, net 514 514 9,015 Depletion and depreciation 74,294 11,181 85,475 74,373 Equity-based compensation 9,968 9,968 9,693 Derivatives, net 96,372 96,372 14,269 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives 2,311 2,311 41,436 Inventory impairment and other 820 820 (279 Disputed charges and related costs 1,702 1,702 9,473 Loss on equity method investment KBSL 256 256 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (5,234 (5,234 Interest and other financing costs, net 22,866 22,866 13,879 Income tax expense (benefit) 536 3,294 3,830 (720 EBITDAX 135,697 19,709 155,406 190,221

Years Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Kosmos Equatorial Guinea

(Equity Method)(1) Total(2) Kosmos Net income (loss) (222,792 5,234 (217,558 (283,780 Exploration expenses 216,050 216,050 202,280 Facilities insurance modifications, net (820 (820 14,961 Depletion and depreciation 255,203 11,181 266,384 140,404 Equity-based compensation 39,913 39,913 40,084 Derivatives, net 59,968 59,968 48,021 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives 38,737 38,737 187,950 Inventory impairment and other 403 403 10,718 Disputed charges and related costs 4,962 4,962 11,299 Loss on equity method investment KBSL 11,486 11,486 Gain on equity method investment KTIPI (5,234 (5,234 Interest and other financing costs, net 77,595 77,595 44,147 Income tax expense (benefit) 44,937 3,294 48,231 (10,784 EBITDAX 520,408 19,709 540,117 405,300

_____________________ (1) For the three months and years ended December 31, 2017, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment from the date of acquisition, November 28, 2017 through December 31, 2017, as we account for such investment under the equity method. (2) Pro forma EBITDAX, including Kosmos' 50% interest in KTEGI for 2017, for the purposes of calculation of our covenants under our RBL facility would be $695 million and $183 million for the year ended 2017 and three months ended December 31, 2017, respectively.

Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss (122,079 (56,700 (222,792 (283,780 Derivatives, net 96,372 14,269 59,968 48,021 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives 2,311 41,436 38,737 187,950 Facilities insurance modifications, net 514 9,015 (820 14,961 Inventory impairment and other 820 (279 403 10,718 Disputed charges and related costs 1,702 9,473 4,962 11,299 Loss on equity method investments, net 256 11,486 Total selected items before tax 101,975 73,914 114,736 272,949 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (34,539 (22,812 (34,547 (89,581 Impact of U.S. tax law change 16,721 16,721 Adjusted net loss (37,922 (5,598 (125,882 (100,412 Net loss per diluted share (0.31 (0.15 (0.57 (0.74 Derivatives, net 0.25 0.04 0.15 0.12 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives 0.01 0.11 0.10 0.49 Facilities insurance modifications, net 0.02 0.04 Inventory impairment and other 0.03 Disputed charges and related costs 0.02 0.01 0.03 Loss on equity method investments, net 0.03 Total selected items before tax 0.26 0.19 0.29 0.71 Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (0.09 (0.05 (0.09 (0.23 Impact of U.S. tax law change 0.04 0.04 Adjusted net loss per diluted share (0.10 (0.01 (0.33 (0.26 Weighted average number of diluted shares 389,149 386,214 388,375 385,402

_____________________ (1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rate for Ghana is 35%.

Operational Summary(1) (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net Oil Volume Sold (MMBbls) Jubilee 1.944 1.969 7.782 5.760 TEN 0.987 0.996 2.979 0.996 Ceiba Okume 0.405 N/A 0.405 N/A Total 3.336 2.965 11.166 6.756 Oil revenue Ghana 187,104 156,118 578,139 310,377 Ceiba Okume 27,307 N/A 27,307 N/A Total 214,411 156,118 605,446 310,377 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives 2,311 41,436 38,737 187,950 Realized oil revenue 216,722 197,554 644,183 498,327 Oil production costs Ghana 46,173 43,720 126,850 119,367 Ceiba Okume 7,755 N/A 7,755 N/A Total 53,928 43,720 134,605 119,367 Per Barrel: Oil revenue Ghana 63.84 52.65 53.73 45.94 Ceiba Okume 67.42 N/A 67.42 N/A Total 64.27 52.65 54.22 45.94 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives 0.79 13.98 3.60 27.82 Realized oil revenue 65.06 66.63 57.82 73.76 Oil production costs Ghana 15.75 14.75 11.78 17.67 Ceiba Okume 19.15 N/A 19.15 N/A Total 16.17 14.75 12.05 17.67

_____________________ (1) For the three months and years ended December 31, 2017, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment from the date of acquisition, November 28, 2017 through December 31, 2017, as we account for such investment under the equity method. Ghana was underlifted by approximately 428 thousand barrels as of December 31, 2017.

Hedging Summary As of December 31, 2017(1) (Unaudited) Volume Floor(2) Short Put Ceiling Long Call (MMBbls) 2018 : Three-way collars 2.913 56.57 41.57 65.90 Four-way collars 3.000 50.00 40.00 61.33 70.00 Swaps 1.000 57.25 Swaps with puts 4.000 56.14 42.50 2019 : Three-way collars 9.500 52.63 43.16 65.01

_____________________ (1) Please see the Company's filed 10-K for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of December 31, 2017 and hedges added since year-end. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts. Note: Excludes 2.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $65.00/Bbl in 2018, 1.0 MMBbls of purchased (long) calls with a strike price of $70.00/Bbl in the second half of 2018 and 0.9 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $80.00/Bbl in 2019.

2018 Guidance 1Q FY 1Q FY 2018 2018 2018 2018 Kosmos Equatorial Guinea Equity Method Investment(1) Cargos Jubilee 1 7 Gross Production (Bopd) 43,000 TEN 1 4 Ghana 2 11 Cargos(2) 3 10 Avg. Cargo Size (MBbls) ~975 ~975 Avg. Cargo Size (MBbls) ~1,000 ~1,000 Opex ($/bbl) $21.00 $23.00 $14.00 $17.00 Opex ($/bbl) $13.00 $15.00 DD&A ($/bbl) $27.00 $28.00 $24.00 $26.00 DD&A ($/bbl) $24.00 $26.00 G&A ($MM) $30 $100 Taxes ($/bbl) $11.00 $13.00 % Cash 65% 65% % Cash 60% Exploration Expense Average of $30mm per quarter Capex ($MM) $5 (Non Dry Hole) Taxes ($/bbl) $2.50 $3.50 $3.00 $4.00 % Current 100% 100% Capex ($MM) $300 Ghana $110 Exploration Suriname Drilling $50 Seismic $80 New Ventures $50 Corporate $10

_____________________ (1) Represents 100% interest in our equity method investment Kosmos Trident International Petroleum Inc. ("KTIPI"). Kosmos owns a 50% interest in KTIPI which holds an 85% participating interest in the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kosmos-Trident Equatorial Guinea Inc. ("KTEGI"), representing a 40.375% net indirect interest to Kosmos. (2) Entitlement share of production net to KTIPI in which Kosmos holds a 50% interest.

