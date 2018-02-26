Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a joint demonstration of a 3GPP release 15 5G base station reference design with Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) at Mobile World Congress 2018. The demonstration will be on display at the Fujian Sunnada Network Technology Co., Ltd., exhibit, Hall 5 Stand 5G70, and will use Keysight's PXA X-Series signal analyzer and the 5G New Radio (NR) ready 89601B VSA software (VSA) for modulation analysis.

Keysight recently launched the industry's first commercially available 5G NR software solutions, which include full product design cycle simulation, signal creation and analysis with uplink and downlink directions, enabling transmitter and receiver simulation and test. Keysight's VSA software offers in-depth analysis and troubleshooting tools that enable developers to identify complexity in their 5G NR designs.

"ASTRI has worked with Keysight on 5G research and development for the past three years," said Dr. Victor Kwan, Senior Manager, Wireless Systems Communications Technologies at ASTRI. "Keysight's strong local and worldwide support combined with its industry-leading capabilities in demodulation and vector signal analysis helps us address 5G NR design and test challenges, quickly and effectively."

Keysight's VSA software uses color coding based on physical channel type and marker coupling across different measurements to highlight aspects of complex NR signal structure. This reveals specific signal and channel effects and impairments that allow engineers to quickly gain needed insight and get their product to market. Used in conjunction with Keysight high performance X-Series and modular signal analyzers with wide bandwidth and wide frequency coverage, designers can generate 5G NR measurements in sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies with optimal performance.

Additional Information

Keysight's PXA X-Series signal analyzer and VSA software enable ASTRI to verify that its 5G base station reference design conforms to the 3GPP standard during the research and development phase. ASTRI's design is based on an x86 general purpose programmable platform supporting Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). ASTRI's design supports different numerologies of 5G traffics such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable and low latency (URLLC).

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. For further information about ASTRI, please visit www.astri.org

More information about Keysight's participation is available at Mobile World Congress 2018.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005202/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Geri Lynne LaCombe, +1 303-662-4748

Americas

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

or

Magda Antone, +34 (93) 3434612

Europe

press.emea@keysight.com

or

Connie Wong, +852 3197-7818

Asia

connie-ky_wong@keysight.com