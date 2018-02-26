Integrated chipset solution is available now; demonstrating Radisys' ongoing commitment to enabling wider Open RAN adoption

Radisys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has open sourced its eNodeB software under the AGPL license to deliver an integrated, pre-validated and tested solution for Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI) FSM9955 chipset, delivering an end-to-end RAN SoC (system on a chipset) targeted for small cells and CBRS deployments. The solution paves the way for faster 5G adoption where RAN densification and network slicing are key requirements.

Highlights

Mobile operators are turning to the shared 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequency band to deliver enhanced in-building wireless coverage and enable new use cases for private LTE and neutral host networks. The advent of CBRS is a key driver for delivering large-scale small cell deployments.

Radisys' open sourced 4G RAN software has been pre-integrated and tested onto the QTI FSM9955 chipset and supports up to 32 users, delivers VoLTE, LTE-FDD and LTE-TDD capabilities amongst other 3GPP Release 8 and 9 features.

Leveraging the QTI FSM9955 chipset, the integrated solution from Radisys can be licensed to support additional LTE-Advanced features such as Carrier Aggregation (CA), License Assisted Access (LAA), Narrowband IoT, and Category (CAT) M1. Since the software is integrated and pre-fabricated, mobile operators can easily plumb in these additional features on infrastructure based on the QTI FSM9955 chipset, resulting in accelerated time-to-market and reduced risk. Radisys also plans to add support for the QTI FSM9016 chipset, targeted for residential deployments.

Radisys is also committed to ensuring the support of the open-source software.

"Small cell momentum is on the rise and the availability of Radisys' open sourced 4G RAN software on the FSM platform will further accelerate adoption," said Irvind Ghai, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited about this addition to the growing small cell ecosystem and the enormous potential it holds for opening new opportunities using technologies such as 3.5 GHz CBRS."

"This open source RAN SoC solution continues the Open Radisys promise to reduce barriers to entry for companies wanting to deploy small cells for CBRS or Private LTE use cases," said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, Software Services Solutions, Radisys. "The solution is designed to enable Radisys' customers to leverage UE simulators, Evolved Packet Core (EPC) emulators and advanced options for centralized/virtualized/distributed RAN deployments to support a true end-to-end ecosystem."

Availability

Radisys' open sourced 4G RAN software is available for download via AGPL license here: www.radisys.com/OpenRadisys-4G-RAN-Software.

Mobile World Congress 2018

Radisys will showcase open telecom solutions in the Open Networking Foundation booth in Hall 5, Stand 5I61 at MWC. To see the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys' open telecom experts, contact open@radisys.com

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit

Radisys is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Qualcomm FSM is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and FSM are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005250/en/

Contacts:

Nereus for Radisys

Lori Mesecke, +1-503-459-9150

lmesecke@nereus-worldwide.com