A new active ingredient that brings innovation for control of Pythium diseases and adds a novel mode of action to leading Syngenta Seedcare portfolio

It ensures one seed turns into one plant thus maximizing the genetic potential

It is supported by best-in-industry expertise and the Global Seedcare Institute Network

First commercial launch is expected in the United States and Canada in 2019

Nippon Soda and Syngenta announced today a global seed treatment licensing agreement for PICARBUTRAZOX, a new active ingredient from a novel chemical class discovered by Nippon Soda. It shows robust and reliable performance for the control of Pythium damping off and seedling blight diseases under many different cropping systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180225005248/en/

Tackling Pythium allows farmers to adopt reduced or no-tillage cropping systems protecting the soil, avoid the costs of having to replant and get benefits from better germination, strong stand establishment and higher yields.

Ioana Tudor, Global Head of Syngenta Seedcare, said "We are proud that Nippon Soda has partnered with Syngenta Seedcare to bring this exciting technology to the seed industry and farmers globally. PICARBUTRAZOX, with its novel mode of action will strengthen Syngenta's leading Pythium control portfolio Mefenoxam and Azoxystrobin Technology in corn, soybeans, canola, oilseed rape, cereals and other crops."

Chinami Yokota, Nippon Soda Director of Development Department, said "Nippon Soda has strong research capabilities and it was an excellent decision to choose Syngenta Seedcare as a leader in the seed treatment market to broaden the use of PICARBUTRAZOX beyond foliar application."

First registrations of PICARBUTRAZOX on seed treatment are expected in the United States and Canada in 2019.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions, our 27,500 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.twitter.com/Syngenta.

Find out more about Syngenta Seedcare athttps://www.syngentaseedcare.com/.

About Nippon Soda

Since our founding in 1920, Nippon Soda has accumulated unique technologies and know-how, and provided highly functional and high-value-added chemical products in such diverse fields as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals. Furthermore, as a company that handles chemical substances, we have always been mindful of the doctrine of responsible care and have driven business activities with attention to the environment, safety and health. Going forward, Nippon Soda will contribute to the building of a rich society that realizes the dreams of the next generation through innovative technologies and products.

For additional information, visit the company's website at www.nippon-soda.co.jp.

