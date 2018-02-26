News Highlights:

MulteFire Open Day, open to all MWC attendees, will be held from 2:00-5:00pm on February 27 in Press Room 2

MulteFire technology demonstrations from Athonet, Huawei, Nokia and Sanjole will be featured in Hall 7, Stand 7F81

Alliance surpasses 40 members with addition of 7layers, KATHREIN-Werke KG, Klas Telecom, m3connect Gmbh, and Quanta Computer

The MulteFire Alliance, an independent, diverse and international member-driven consortium that is defining and promoting MulteFire, will showcase growing momentum for MulteFire technology during its Open Day event at Mobile World Congress. MulteFire, an LTE technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum, extends the LTE ecosystem to new and existing players, while supporting harmonious co-existence with other technologies in the same band.

Open to all MWC attendees, the MulteFire Open Day at MWC will take place Tuesday, February 27 from 2:00-5:00pm in Press Room 2 in the Fira Gran Via. The event will feature:

Keynote presentation by MulteFire Alliance Board Chair Stephan Litjens will cover MulteFire technology development including the forthcoming Release 1.1

Analyst presentation by Wireless 20/20 will present cost and revenue modeling for MulteFire deployments in Industrial IoT and Enterprise applications

Guest presentation by Huawei sharing results from a private LTE deployment in Shanghai shipping port

Panel discussion with panelists from Boingo Wireless, Industrial Internet Consortium, m3connect and Nokia

Reception from 4:00-5:00pm to meet with MulteFire Alliance leadership

To register for the event, visit https://www.multefire.org/multe-events/press-event-mwc-2018-rsvp-form/.

Alliance member companies Athonet, Huawei, Nokia and Sanjole will be demonstrating MulteFire technology in Hall 7, Stand 7F81. To schedule a meeting, visit https://www.multefire.org/multe-events/mwc-2018-meeting-registration-form/.

New Members Join MulteFire Alliance

The MulteFire Alliance has surpassed 40 members with the addition of 7layers, KATHREIN-Werke KG, Klas Telecom, m3connect Gmbh, and Quanta Computer.

"I'm pleased to welcome the newest members to the Alliance as they join us in developing a robust MulteFire ecosystem," said Mazen Chmaytelli, president, MulteFire Alliance and senior director of business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The Alliance already includes members from the entire supply chain needed to bring MulteFire to market, including chip makers, enterprises, infrastructure vendors, device manufacturers, service providers, and test and measurement vendors. These new members bring additional expertise to our organization, including test and certification services, antenna design, networking, hardware, and more."

To join the MulteFire Alliance or for more information, visit www.MulteFire.org. To see the full membership list, visit http://www.MulteFire.org/our-members/.

About the MulteFire Alliance

The MulteFire Alliance is an international association dedicated to building a global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile cellular technology in configurations that use unlicensed or shared radio spectrum. For more information about MulteFire technology, its benefits how to become a member of the MulteFire Alliance, please visit www.multefire.org.

