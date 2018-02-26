Air Namibia Places Trust in Wirecard for Flight Bookings

ASCHHEIM, Germany, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard facilitates credit card payments for Air Namibia's online portal and for local agencies via Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP)

The national airline of Namibia, Air Namibia, and Wirecard, one of the leading specialists in digital financial technology, are cooperating in the field of payment processing. Air Namibia customers around the world who book via the airline's website http://www.airnamibia.com now have the option of paying by Diners/Discover and JCB credit card in addition to Visa and MasterCard. Wirecard will assume responsibility for the payment processing as well as risk management.

For the payment processing of local travel agencies worldwide, Air Namibia uses the International Air Transport Association (IATA) interface for billing together with settlement plan (BSP) via Wirecard's multi-channel payment gateway. This allows Air Namibia to process ticket sales in a faster and easier way, as this is the most widespread system in the world for simple processing of airline ticket sales. In order to offer holidaymakers and business travellers additional convenience and more choice during the payment process for their online booking, Air Namibia is implementing Wirecard's technology solutions straight away via both channels.

Eckart Reiche, Vice President Global Airline Sales at Wirecard, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with another African airline, Air Namibia. With the increasing number of worldwide bookings, customers' requirements for a large range of payment options also increase - especially in a market like Africa which is growing rapidly. We can make this a reality together with Air Namibia."

Paul Nakawa, Manager of Corporate Communications at Air Namibia, stated, "We strive to always meet the service expectations of our customers, for whom booking tickets online or via travel agents is an essential service. We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers improved credit card acceptance around the world from a single source, thereby making the booking process even more convenient than before."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Air Namibia:

Air Namibia is the national airline of the Republic of Namibia. It was founded in 1947 under the name South West Air Transport and was renamed Air Namibia in 1990. The airline is positioned as a niche carrier serving domestic points within Namibia, the immediate regional markets of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola, Zambia and Botswana. The airline also serves the entire European network through Frankfurt. Effective 29 June 2018, Air Namibia will start flying to Nigeria (Lagos) and Ghana (Accra), thereby connecting West Africa to Southern Africa. Air Namibia's dedication to service excellence, has been rewarded with the accolade as the second best Regional Airline in Africa by Skytrax World Airline Awards in 2017. Further information on Air Namibia can be found at http://www.airnamibia.de.

