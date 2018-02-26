

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - DWS, together with Deutsche Bank (DB), said that it plans to proceed with the planned Initial Public Offering on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) in the earliest available window, subject to market conditions. The planned IPO is expected to consist purely of the sale of existing shares indirectly held by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank confirmed Initial Public Offering plans for DWS.



DWS is asset manager with 700 billion euros of Assets under Management and a top five asset manager operating in Europe.



Nicolas Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of DWS, said,'The planned IPO will give us the opportunity to unlock the full potential of DWS for clients and employees, while targeting attractive returns for our shareholders. We are very proud to be one of the leading asset managers in Europe and globally. We look forward to bringing our strong, truly global investment platform and over 60 years of investment experience to the public markets.'



DWS aims to reduce the adjusted Cost Income Ratio to less than 65 percent in the medium term. DWS plans to distribute 65-75 percent of its reported net income as dividend.



Deutsche Bank to remain strong distribution partner.



After the separation, Deutsche Bank will remain an important long-term distribution partner for DWS. A 10-year distribution agreement with Deutsche Bank, including Postbank, will continue to provide access to its attractive retail and private banking client base, while the further diversification of the DWS product range will enhance this relationship going forward.



DWS and Deutsche Bank have also entered into a Master Service Agreement at arm's length, which covers certain administrative services.



DWS will operate in the form of a KGaA or Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien legal structure. The Supervisory Board will comprise twelve members and is expected to include five independent members, four employee representatives and three Deutsche Bank representatives. Karl von Rohr, Chief Administrative Officer of Deutsche Bank, is designated to become Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DWS.



Deutsche Bank is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner in the planned transaction. Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, ING, Morgan Stanley, UBS and UniCredit are acting as Joint Bookrunners. Commerzbank, Daiwa, Banca IMI, Nordea and Santander have been appointed as Co-Lead Managers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX