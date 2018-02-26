

Goldplat plc / Ticker: GDP / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining & Exploration 26 February 2018 Goldplat plc ('Goldplat' or 'the Company') Interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2017



Goldplat plc, the AIM listed gold producer, with international gold recovery operations located in South Africa and Ghana and a gold mine in Kenya, announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2017.



Overview



* The Group reports an operating profit for the six-month period of £1,578,000 (six months ended 31 December 2016: £1,009,000). Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Ltd ('GPL') performed exceptionally well, Kilimapesa Gold ('KPG') showed major improvements (despite production stoppages during the election period) and reduced substantial historical losses to near break-even, whilst Gold Recovery Ghana ('GRG'), which performed exceptionally well during the six months ended 31 December 2016, reported lower profits in-line with forecast, not having the benefit during this period of the large clean-up performed for a major producer during 2016.



* Exchange rate fluctuations, especially on intercompany loans and receivables, resulted in unrealised foreign exchange losses impacting on profit before tax, reported at £832,000 for the period under review (six months ended 31 December 2016: profit of £1,354,000).



* GPL and KPG increased production of gold and gold equivalents for the period, whilst GRG reported lower ounces produced during the period under review, in-line with forecast, not having the windfall of the clean-up during the 31 December 2016 period.



* The production of gold and gold equivalents for the six months' period under review of 20,246 ounces (six months ended 31 December 2016: 21,317 ounces) compares favourably with the year forecast.



* The Group has maintained a healthy cash reserve of £918,000 (31 December 2016: £835,000) notwithstanding the repayment of interest bearing borrowings of £505,000 and GPL investing £800,000 in precious metals raw materials stockpiles. * Capital expenditure of £1,009,000 for the period was primarily spent on the expansion of operations at GRG by way of the installation of an elution plant, with capital expenditure in South Africa and Kenya substantially completed for the foreseeable future.



* The elution plant in Ghana is in the commissioning stage and commercial production is imminent.



* GPL and Rand Refinery have reached full and final settlement in the dispute between the two companies, paving the way for the revival of the long relationship with Rand Refinery which we trust will continue for the benefit of both parties.



Chairman's Statement



I am delighted to report that Goldplat continues to deliver into its stated strategic objectives at its various operating subsidiaries. Our portfolio of core assets consists of two gold recovery operations in South Africa and Ghana, which recover gold from by-products of the mining process providing mines with an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient way of removing waste material, and the Kilimapesa Gold Mine in Kenya. Having built a strong gold production profile, our focus is now to greatly increase output and profitability, leveraging our established African operations to support clients globally.



Key issues and initiatives during the period under review have been the resolution of the dispute between GPL and Rand Refinery; securing of feed material at GPL for the carbon-in-leach ('CIL') circuits; the installation of an elution plant at GRG; completion of Plant 2 construction, commissioning and achievement of sustainable production and profitability at KPG; and continued focus on sourcing of material from new locations, including the broader African continent and South America.



Revenues of £18,270,000 for the period represent a 27% increase on last year (6 months ended 31 December 2016: £14,415,000), in line with increased gold production and sales for the period. In line with this, I am pleased to report that operating profit increased by 56% to £1,578,000 (6 months ended 31 December 2015: profit of £1,009,000). Profit before tax of £832,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2017 decreased 39% (6 months ended 31 December 2016: profit of £1,354,000) having been negatively impacted upon by exchange rate fluctuations and consequent finance costs.



The net finance expense from continued operations of £746,000 includes a £438,000 unrealised foreign exchange loss on inter-company loans and receivables as well as £68,000 interest paid on the Scipion loan and £143,000 paid on pre- financing of receivables. Trade receivables include a provision for bad debt of £481,000 relating to the Rand Refinery dispute, of which £149,000 was accounted for in the previous years.



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at £918,000 (compared to £835,000 at the end of December 2016 and £2,650,000 at end of FY 2017). The decrease from year-end FY 2017 can be primarily attributed to the acquisition, for cash, of a strategic stockpile of material for GRG as well as the ongoing repayment of the Scipion Loan (£505,000 during the period).



With regard to group production and sales, overall gold and gold equivalent production for the six-month period ended 31 December 2017 was 20,246 ounces (compared to 21,317 ounces produced in the period ended 31 December 2016 and 42,857 ounces produced in FY 2017). Total gold and gold equivalent sold and transferred for the period was 21,783 ounces (compared to 16,653 ounces in the period ended 31 December 2016 and 40,285 ounces in FY 2017). The difference between the gold and gold equivalent produced and the total gold and gold equivalent sold and transferred during the six months ended 31 December 2017 is primarily a result of the roughly 1,000 ounces of gold produced at GRG during FY 2017 being sold early in the period to 31 December 2017. The following table summarises gold production, transfers and sales for the period per operation:



+------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Goldplat Plc| 6 months | 6 months | 6 months | 6 months | Year | Year | |Consolidated| | | | | ending | ending | | +----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ | | December | December | December | December |June 2017 |June 2017 | | | 2017 | 2017 | 2016 | 2016 | | | | +----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ | |Equivalent|Equivalent|Equivalent|Equivalent|Equivalent|Equivalent| | | Gold | Gold | Gold | Gold | Gold | Gold | | +----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ | | kg | oz | kg | Oz | kg | Oz | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | | |Equivalent | | |Production | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Goldplat | 434| 13,968| 390| 12,539| 915| 29,418| |Recovery | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | 112| 3,597| 236| 7,588| 312| 10,031| |Recovery | | | | | | | |Ghana | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Kilimapesa | 83| 2,681| 37| 1,190| 106| 3,408| |Gold | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Total | 629| 20,246| 663| 21,317| 1,333| 42,857| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | | |Equivalent | | |Sold | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Goldplat | 355| 11,420| 306| 9,838| 702| 22,570| |Recovery | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | 146| 4,693| 76| 2,443| 259| 8,327| |Recovery | | | | | | | |Ghana | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Kilimapesa | 85| 2,720| 34| 1,093| 100| 3,215| |Gold | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Total | 586| 18,833| 416| 13,374| 1,061| 34,112| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | | |Equivalent | | |Transferred | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Goldplat | 92| 2,950| 102| 3,279| 192| 6,173| |Recovery | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Total | 92| 2,950| 102| 3,279| 192| 6,173| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | | |Equivalent | | |Sold and | | |Transferred | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Goldplat | 447| 14,370| 408| 13,117| 894| 28,743| |Recovery | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Gold | 146| 4,693| 76| 2,443| 259| 8,327| |Recovery | | | | | | | |Ghana | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Kilimapesa | 85| 2,720| 34| 1,093| 100| 3,215| |Gold | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+ |Total | 678| 21,783| 518| 16,653| 1,253| 40,285| +------------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+----------+



Goldplat Recovery (Pty) Ltd ('GPL'), South Africa



Key initiatives for the period at GPL: * Sourcing of sufficient quantity of the right quality material, and specifically securing material for the carbon in leach ('CIL') circuits * Resolution of the Rand Refinery dispute * Progressing plans for the processing of the stock dam and selection of a site for subsequent final tailings deposition



Production of 13,968 ounces of gold and gold equivalents for the six-month period ended 31 December 2017 was up when compared to the 12,539 ounces of gold and gold equivalents for the six months ended December 2016.



During the period, terms of a settlement of the dispute between GPL and Rand Refinery were agreed and a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') was signed by the two parties early in January 2018 (see announcement of 12 January 2018). The MOU contained terms agreed to for inclusion in a Settlement Agreement, including agreement on an undisclosed amount to be paid by Rand Refinery to GPL in full and final settlement of the dispute. The Settlement agreement was also signed by the two parties on 22 February 2018 (see announcement of 22 February 2018). The finalisation of this represents a significant achievement, freeing up valuable management time to focus on the core operations of our business.



A large stockpile of raw material was purchased during the period to secure production through the CIL circuits. Metallurgical test work to optimise recoveries from this stockpile is ongoing. The gold content of our current raw material at the end of the period is estimated to exceed 1,000 kg (in excess of 32,000 oz) of gold for the first time since 2013, highlighting the focus and energy the sourcing team has put into finding the right materials for the operation.



Progress in securing the West 3 Pit for final tailings deposition (which will allow re-processing of the stock dam to begin) has been slow during the period with the Department of Mineral Resources and the current owners of the pit working on legal requirements for reclassification of the status of the pit. Whilst this process is outside of GPL's control, Goldplat continues to engage with both parties. GPL is also investigating alternative options for final tailings deposition. During the latter part of the period, GPL started the refurbishment and configuration of its flotation circuit to allow the pilot plant test work programme for the Tailings Storage Facility material to commence - first results are expected in Q3 FY 2018.



Gold Recovery Ghana ('GRG'), Ghana



Key initiatives during the period at GRG: * Installation and commissioning of the new elution plant and ancillary infrastructure * Tailings retreatment project in conjunction with the government * Continued diversification of sourcing material from outside of Ghana



Production for the six months to 31 December 2017 was 3,597 ounces of gold and gold equivalents (compared to a total of 7,588 ounces produced for the six months to 31 December 2016 and 10,031 ounces produced during FY 2017). The reduction in production is largely a result of a large-one off contract last year greatly increasing production for the comparative period. Furthermore, despite the apparent decrease, production is in line with the year plan and the nature of the material being processed means that profitability is higher and financial results for GRG are therefore expected to remain in line with budget.



Whilst production targets for the year remain on track, our strategic focus continues to be on sourcing sufficient by-product material and increasing capacity if required to enable the increase in output to roughly 20,000 ounces of gold within 2-3 years. Commissioning of the elution plant began during the period as planned and is ongoing. Final completion of the ancillary infrastructure is expected by the end of February 2018 with the first gold pour and official opening of the plant planned for March 2018.



Good progress has been made during the period with sourcing of material from outside Ghana, including shipments from West Africa and elsewhere in Africa as well as South America. Regular and sustainable shipments are now being received from three different South American producers.



During the period the previously acquired second-hand Fluidised Bed Incinerator arrived in Tema. The unit is intended mainly for the treatment of lower grade materials being sourced from South America, and once installed is designed to increase incinerator throughput by circa 33%.



Alongside our efforts to increase market reach, we have also identified an opportunity to maximise the environmental value of our recovery services and are currently in talks with the Government of Ghana regarding a potential project to clean-up artisanal tailings in-country. In support of this, a pilot plant was delivered to Ghana during the period to test and reprocess artisanal material. The Government has subsequently decided to delay the project pending formalisation of a coordinated programme of the artisanal tailings clean-up and the simultaneous rehabilitation of land in the test area. A steering committee has been set up to manage these efforts and a GRG Board member is a member of this committee. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to finalise plans for this potential work partnership.



Finally, looking at future growth plans, most of the material from the previous tailings storage facility on site has now been removed and the area has been levelled. This has freed up significant land for expansion and has also reduced potential environmental liabilities significantly. Before any future construction on this area is embarked upon, ground preparation work will need to completed.



Kilimapesa Gold ('KPG'), Kenya



Key initiatives during the period at KPG: * Production from the Kilimapesa Hill Mine of sufficient quality and quantity to keep Plant 2 operating at capacity and profitably * Mitigation of exposure to diesel and difficulties experienced in diesel supply



Production of 2,681 ounces of gold and gold equivalents for the six-month period ended 31 December 2017 was up when compared to the 1,190 ounces for the six months ended December 2015 and 3,408 ounces for FY 2017. The increase in production is a result of the successful build-up of production at Plant 2 as well as increased ore mined in the Kilimapesa underground mine. Despite the production increases, KPG had a slightly disappointing second quarter, mainly due to lost production as a result of disruption to diesel supplies (resulting from election-related political unrest) as well as problems relating to the importing of critical parts for the primary crusher. The crusher issue has subsequently been resolved.



A second diesel generator was installed at the new Plant 2, to provide additional power for the mill to increase the overall production throughput. Increased diesel storage capacity has been installed, an additional diesel supplier with more reliable delivery routes has been engaged, and steps are being put in place to begin the process of installing grid power to Plant 2 that will reduce the overall power generation cost significantly.



Furthermore, during the period permission was granted to export gravity concentrates quarterly (previously only authorised to export once per year), which should improve cashflow. A refurbished drier is being shipped from GPL to KPG to enable beneficiation of concentrates to be completed efficiently on-site without the need to export to South Africa.



National elections caused modest production disruptions during the period (with employees having to take time off to vote) and the ongoing protests and unrest associated with the elections continue to cause disruptions to diesel supply.



All agreements with land owners and the local community have been successfully renegotiated. In anticipation of the eventual closure of Plant 1, site preparation has begun for new accommodation closer to the mine and Plant 2.



A local Kenyan national has been appointed as plant manager at Plant 2, replacing the South African expatriate who has completed his time at KPG. In addition, local nationals have been employed in the administrative function, again to replace the previous South African expatriate.



KPG remains on track to achieve planned production of 5,800 oz of gold in FY 2018, despite the poor production in the second quarter.



Anumso Gold Project ('Anumso')



In September 2016 Goldplat executed an earn-in option agreement with Ashanti Gold Corp. ('Ashanti'), a TSX-Venture Exchange listed company, which gives Ashanti the option for a US$3 million earn-in to the Anumso Gold Project. On 16 January 2018 it was agreed to extend the Vesting Date of the Initial Option period by six months to 31 October 2018 (refer to announcement of the Modification of the option terms made on 16 January 2018 and the announcement of the Anumso Gold Project Earn-in Option Agreement made on 15 September 2016).



Whilst the Vesting Date has been extended, Ashanti continues to make good progress in advancing the project. During the period Ashanti announced metallurgical test work results, which demonstrated encouraging recoveries. The soil sampling on the project continues and extensive trenching is planned to begin in February 2018.



Post-Period End



Significant progress can be reported subsequent to 31 December 2017:



* The Settlement agreement between GPL and Rand Refinery was entered into on 22 February 2018. * Mr Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as President of the Republic of South Africa following the resignation of Mr Jacob Zuma. This is seen as very positive for the country and President Ramaphosa has already agreed with the Chamber of Mines to postpone a High Court application to review the Mining Charter. * Good progress continues regarding sourcing of material for GRG with a delayed shipment of by-product material on-route to GRG from an existing East African client and a very successful trip to Peru in February 2018 likely to yield a number of new clients. * In Kenya the re-elected president has embarked upon a cabinet re-shuffle, including the appointment of a new Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum.



Outlook



Profits from operating activities continue to improve and to produce the cashflows to enable us to invest in positioning Goldplat's businesses for the future. We continue to place great emphasis on improving longer term visibility for our gold recovery operations by stockpiling materials for future processing and expanding our sources for such materials. The initiatives in South America and across the wider African gold-producing areas to source such materials are encouraging. We continue to deliver on our plans to develop operations at Kilimapesa to deliver meaningful profitability and whilst we might continue encounter issues beyond our control, the outlook is positive.



Matthew Robinson Chairman 26 February 2018



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHES ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017



6 months 6 months 12 months Notes 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Continuing operations



Revenue 18,270 14,415 31,650



Cost of sales (15,117) (12,293) (26,454) ------------- ------------- ---------- Gross profit 3,153 2,122 5,196



Administrative (1,575) (1,113) (2,286) expenses ------------- ------------- ---------- Results from operating 1,578 1,009 2,910 activities ------------- ------------- ---------- Finance income 174 614 22



Finance costs (920) (269) (96) ------------- ------------- ---------- Net finance (expense)/income (746) 345 (74) ------------- ------------- ---------- Profit before tax 832 1,354 2,836



Taxation 6 (359) (401) (860) ------------- ------------- ---------- Profit for the period from continuing 473 953 1,976 operations ------------- ------------- ---------- Discontinued operations



Loss for the period from discontinued - (20) (1,012) operations 7 ------------- ------------- ---------- Profit for the period 473 933 964 ------------- ------------- ---------- Other comprehensive income



Exchange translation 37 1,184 1,025 ------------- ------------- ---------- Other comprehensive income for the period, 37 1,184 1,025 net of tax ------------- ------------- ---------- Total comprehensive income for the 510 2,117 1,989 period ------------- ------------- ---------- Profit from continued operations attributable to:



Owners of the Company 189 762 1,348



Non-controlling interests 284 191 628 ------------- ------------- ---------- Profit for the year 473 953 1,976 ------------- ------------- ---------- Profit from operations attributable to:



Owners of the Company 189 742 336



Non-controlling interests 284 191 628 ------------- ------------- ---------- Income for the period 473 933 964 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total comprehensive income attributable to:



Owners of the Company 226 1,926 1,361



Non-controlling interests 284 191 628 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total comprehensive income for the 510 2,117 1,989 period ------------- ------------- ---------- Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.44 0.20 (pence)



Diluted earnings per share 0.11 0.43 0.19 (pence) ------------- ------------- ---------- Earnings per share - continuing operations



Basic earnings per share 0.11 0.46 0.81 (pence)



Diluted earnings per share 0.11 0.44 0.78 (pence) ------------- ------------- ----------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017



31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes £'000 £'000 £'000



Assets



Property, plant and 8 7,815 7,079 7,181 equipment



Intangible assets 9 8,512 9,825 8,707



Proceeds from sale of shares in 1,306 1,480 1,424 subsidiary



Non-current cash deposit - 194 201 ------------- ------------- ---------- Non-current assets 17,633 18,578 17,513 ------------- ------------- ---------- Inventories 10 8,918 11,719 8,962



Trade and other 11 14,306 8,880 12,003 receivables



Cash and cash equivalents 12 1,183 885 2,650 ------------- ------------- ---------- Current assets 24,407 21,484 23,615 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total assets 42,040 40,062 41,128 ------------- ------------- ----------



Equity



Share capital 13 1,675 1,675 1,675



Share premium 11,441 11,441 11,441



Exchange reserve (5,156) (5,034) (5,193)



Retained earnings 11,494 11,711 11,305 ------------- ------------- ---------- Equity attributable to owners of the 19,454 19,793 19,228 Company



Non-controlling interests 2,692 2,437 2,673 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total equity 22,146 22,230 21,901 ------------- ------------- ----------



Liabilities



Obligations under finance 14 276 214 229 leases



Provisions 16 453 445 446



Deferred tax liabilities 493 594 584 ------------- ------------- ---------- Non-current liabilities 1,222 1,253 1,259 ------------- ------------- ----------



Taxation 94 367 211



Interest bearing 15 667 - 1,172 borrowings



Obligations under finance 14 157 186 154 leases 12 265 50 - Bank overdraft



Trade and other payables 17 17,489 15,976 16,431 ------------- ------------- ---------- Current liabilities 18,672 16,579 17,968 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total liabilities 19,894 17,832 19,227 ------------- ------------- ---------- Total equity and 42,040 40,062 41,128 liabilities ------------- ------------- ----------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



The financial statements of Goldplat plc, company number 05340664, were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 23 February 2018. They were signed on its behalf by:



Werner Klingenberg, Director



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016



Attributable to owners of the Company



Non- Share Share Exchange Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings Total interests equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £ '000 £'000 £'000



Balance at 1 July 1,675 11,441 (6,218) 10,953 17,851 2,246 20,097 2016, as previously reported



Total comprehensive income for the period



Profit - - - 742 742 191 933 for the period



Total other - - 1,184 - 1,184 - 1,184 comprehensive income ------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- -------- Total comprehensive - - 1,184 742 1,926 191 2,117 income for the period ------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- --------



Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity



Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Share based - - - 16 16 - 16 payment transactions ------- -------- --------- -------- -------- ------- ---------- Total - - - 16 16 - 16 contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries



Non-controlling - - - - - - - interests in subsidiary dividend ------- -------- --------- -------- -------- ------- ---------- Total transactions - - - - - - - with owners of the Company ------- -------- --------- -------- -------- ------- ----------



------- -------- --------- -------- -------- ------- ---------- Balance at 31 1,675 11,441 (5,034) 11,711 19,793 2,437 22,230 December 2016 (unaudited) ------- -------- --------- -------- -------- ------- ----------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017



Attributable to owners of the Company



Non- Share Share Exchange Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings Total interests equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £ '000 £'000 £'000



Balance at 1 1,675 11,441 (5,034) 11,711 19,793 2,437 22,230 January 2017



Total comprehensive income for the period



Profit/(loss) - - - (406) (406) 437 31 for the period



Total other - - (159) - (159) - (159) comprehensive income/(expense) --------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- -------- Total - - (159) (406) (565) 437 (128) comprehensive income for the period --------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- --------



Transactions with owners of the Company recognised directly in equity



Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Share based - - - - - - - payment transactions --------- -------- --------- ---------- ---------- ----------- -------- Total - - - - - - - contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries



Non-controlling - - - - - (201) (201) interests in subsidiary dividend ------- --------- ---------- ---------- -------- ------- --------- Total transactions with - - - - - (201) (201) owners of the Company ------- --------- ---------- ---------- -------- ------- ---------



------- --------- ---------- ---------- -------- ------- --------- Balance at 30 June 1,675 11,441 (5,193) 11,305 19,228 2,673 21,901 2017 (audited) ------- --------- ---------- ---------- -------- ------- ---------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017



Attributable to owners of the Company



Non- Share Share Exchange Retained controlling Total capital premium reserve earnings Total interests equity £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £ '000 £'000 £'000



Balance 1,675 11,441 (5,193) 11,305 19,228 2,673 21,901 at 1 July 2017



Total comprehensive income for the period



Profit - - - 189 189 284 473 for the period



Total other - - 37 - 37 - 37 comprehensive income ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Total - - 37 189 226 284 510 comprehensive income for the period ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------



Transactions with owners of the Company recognised directly in equity



Contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Share based - - - - - - - payment transactions ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Total - - - - - - - contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company



Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries



Non-controlling - - - - - (265) (265) interests in subsidiary dividend ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Total transactions - - - - - (265) (265) with owners of the Company ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------



------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- ------- Balance at 31 1,675 11,441 (5,156) 11,494 19,454 2,692 22,146 December 2017 (unaudited) ------- -------- --------- ---------- -------- ----------- -------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Cash flows from operating activities



Result from continued 1,578 1,009 2,910 operating activities



Result from - (20) (1,012) discontinued operating activities



Adjustments for:



- Depreciation 437 327 650



- Amortisation 110 112 224



- Write off - - 980 development cost



- Loss on sale of 8 8 4 property, plant and equipment



- Equity-settled - 16 16 share-based payment transactions



- Foreign exchange 41 161 303 differences --------------- ---------------- ------------- 2,174 1,613 4,075



Changes in:



- inventories 44 (3,972) (1,215)



- trade and (2,303) (2,625) (5,748) other receivables



- trade and 1,058 4,841 5,296 other payables



- provisions - 62 - --------------- ---------------- ------------- Cash generated from/ (used 973 (81) 2,408 in) operating activities



Finance income 174 614 22



Finance cost (920) (269) (96)



Taxes paid (476) (138) (805) --------------- ---------------- ------------- Net cash from/ (used (249) 126 1,529 in) operating activities --------------- ---------------- -------------



Cash flows from investing activities



Proceeds from sale of property, 7 5 105 plant and equipment



Enhancement of exploration and (17) - (157) development asset



Acquisition of (1,069) (1,160) (1,756) property, plant and equipment



Non-current cash 194 (34) (41) deposit --------------- ---------------- ------------- Net cash used in (885) (1,189) (1,849) investing activities --------------- ---------------- -------------



Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from drawdown of - - 1,538 interest bearing borrowings



Payment of interest (505) (55) (421) bearing borrowings



Payment of finance lease (93) (103) (203) liabilities --------------- ---------------- ------------- Net cash used in (598) (158) 914 financing activities -------------------------------- -------------



Net increase/(decrease) in (1,732) (1,221) 594 cash and cash equivalents



Cash and cash 2,650 2,056 2,056 equivalents at beginning of period --------------- ---------------- ------------- Cash and cash 12 918 835 2,650 equivalents at end of period --------------- ---------------- -------------



The notes below are an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial report.



NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017



1. General information This condensed consolidated interim financial information does not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2017 were approved by the Board of Directors and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts: their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



b. Basis of preparation



c. Statement of compliance The annual financial statements of Goldplat plc (the 'Company') are prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The condensed consolidated set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union.



a. Going concern The directors are satisfied that the Company has sufficient resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future, a period of not less than 12 months from the date of this report. Accordingly, they continue to adopt a going concern basis in preparing the consolidated financial statements.



3. Significant accounting policies The accounting policies applied in this condensed consolidated interim financial report are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2017.



4. Operating segments Information about reportable segments



For the six months ended 31 December 2017 (unaudited) Reconciliation Recovery Mining and Adminis- to Group operations exploration tration figures Group £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



External 15,629 2,641 - - 18,270 revenues



Inter-segment 1,692 - - (1,692) - revenues ----------------------------------------------------------- Total 17,321 2,641 - (1,692) 18,270 revenues ------------------------------------------------------------



Reportable segment 1,557 (81) (666) 22 832 profit/(loss) before tax



Segment assets 29,769 2,137 30,674 (20,540) 42,040



Segment liabilities 19,137 3,217 5,005 (7,465) 19,894



For the six months ended 31 December 2016 (unaudited) Reconciliation Recovery Mining and Adminis- to Group operations exploration tration figures Group £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



External 13,343 1,072 - - 14,415 revenues



Inter-segment 278 - - (278) - revenues ----------------------------------------------------------- Total 13,621 1,072 - (278) 14,415 revenues -----------------------------------------------------------



Reportable segment 1,849 (692) 194 3 1,354 profit/(loss) before tax



Reportable segment - (20) - - (20) profit/(loss) before tax of discontinuing operation



Segment assets 26,552 3,846 30,217 (20,553) 40,062



Segment liabilities 17,334 3,333 4,649 (7,484) 17,832



For the twelve months ended 30 June 2017 (audited) Reconciliation Recovery Mining and Adminis- to Group operations exploration tration figures Group £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



External 28,500 3,150 - - 31,650 revenues



Inter-segment 5,648 - - (5,648) - revenues ----------------------------------------------------------- Total 34,148 3,150 - (5,648) 31,650 revenues -----------------------------------------------------------



Reportable segment 4,365 (1,133) (428) 32 2,836 profit/(loss) before tax of continuing operation



Reportable segment - (1,012) - - (1,012) profit/(loss) before tax of discontinuing operation



Segment assets 27,731 1,739 31,241 (19,583) 41,128



Segment liabilities 17,356 2,687 5,681 (6,497) 19,227



5. Seasonality of operations The Group is not considered to be subject to seasonal fluctuations.



6. Income tax expense Income tax expense is recognised based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year applied to the pre-tax income of the interim period. The Group's consolidated effective tax rate in respect of continuing operations for the six months ended 31 December 2017 was 19.00% (six months ended 31 December 2016: 20.00%; twelve months ended 30 June 2017: 19.75%).



7. Discontinued operations 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £ '000 £ '000 £ '000



Administrative expenses - - 10



Net finance loss - 20 47



Write off development cost of Nyieme - - 955 ------------- --------- --------- Loss for the period from discontinued - 20 1,012 operations



Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) - (0.01) (0.60)



Diluted earnings /(loss) per share (pence) - (0.01) (0.59)



The discontinued operations did not have a tax impact.



8. Property, plant and equipment



Acquisitions and disposals During the six months ended 31 December 2017, the Group acquired assets with a cost, excluding capitalised borrowing costs of £1,212,000 (six months ended 31 December 2016: £1,377,000; twelve months ended 30 June 2017: £2,056,000).



Assets with a carrying amount of £15,000 were disposed of during the six months ended 31 December 2017 (six months ended 31 December 2016: £13,000; twelve months ended 30 June 2017: £109,000), resulting in a loss on disposal of £8,000 (six months ended 31 December 2016: £8,000; twelve months ended 30 June 2017: £4,000), which is included in 'administrative expenses' in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.



9. Intangible assets and goodwill 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Cost



Balance at beginning of period 11,570 12,467 12,467



Additions 17 - 157



Write-off - - (976)



Foreign exchange translation (110) 125 (78) ---------------------------------------- Balance at end of period 11,477 12,592 11,570 ----------------------------------------



Amortisation and impairment losses



Balance at beginning of period 2,863 2,741 2,741



Amortisation 110 112 224 Impairment - - -



Foreign exchange translation (8) (86) (102) ------------------------ Balance at end of period 2,965 2,767 2,863 ------------------------



Carrying amounts



Balance at end of period 8,512 9,825 8,707 ------------------------ Balance at beginning of period 8,707 9,726 9,726 ------------------------



10. Inventories



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Consumable stores 1,564 1,172 1,202



Raw materials 1,934 586 644



Precious metal on hand and in process 5,256 9,683 6,898



Broken ore 164 278 218 ---------------------------------------- 8,918 11,719 8,962 ----------------------------------------



11. Trade and other receivables 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Trade receivables 6,017 6,948 10,421



Other receivables 8,289 1,932 1,582 ---------------------------------------- 14,306 8,880 12,003 ----------------------------------------



Trade receivables include a provision for bad debt of £481,000 of which, £149,000 was raised in the previous years.



12. Cash and cash equivalents 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Bank 1,183 885 2,650 balances ---------------------------------- 1,183 885 2,650 Bank overdrafts used for cash management (265) (50) - purposes ---------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents in the statement of 918 835 2,650 cash flows ----------------------------------



13. Capital and reserves Issue of ordinary shares



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)



On issue at beginning of 167,441,000 167,441,000 167,441,000 period ------------------------------------------ On issue at end of period 167,441,000 167,441,000 167,441,000 ------------------------------------------ Authorised - par value £0.01 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 ------------------------------------------



Issue of ordinary shares



6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



On issue at beginning of 1,675 1,675 1,675 period ---------------------------------- On issue at end of period 1,675 1,675 1,675 ----------------------------------



Dividends The following dividends were declared and paid by the Company: 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Nil pence per qualifying - - - ordinary share ----------------------------------



14. Obligations under finance leases



Six months ended 31 December 2017 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Finance lease KES 14.0% 2023 (374) (374) liabilities



Finance lease ZAR 10.5% 2019 (59) (59) liabilities



Total Interest- (433) (433) bearing liabilities



Six months ended 31 December 2016 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Finance lease KES 14.0% 2023 (312) (312) liabilities



Finance lease ZAR 10.5% 2018 (88) (88) liabilities



Total Interest- (400) (400) bearing liabilities



Twelve months ended 30 June 2017 (audited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Finance lease KES 14.0% 2023 (273) (273) liabilities



Finance lease ZAR 10.5% 2019 (110) (110) liabilities



Total Interest- (383) (383) bearing liabilities



15. Interest bearing borrowings



Six months ended 31 December 2017 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Interest bearing USD 9.5% plus 1 2018 667 667 borrowings yr LIBOR



Total Interest- 667 667 bearing liabilities



Six months ended 31 December 2016 (unaudited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Interest bearing - - - - - borrowings



Total Interest- - - bearing liabilities



Twelve months ended 30 June 2017 (audited) Interest Year of Face Carrying rate maturity value amount Currency nominal £'000 £'000



Interest USD 9.5% plus 2018 1,172 1,172 bearing 1 yr LIBOR borrowings



Total Interest- 1,172 1,172 bearing liabilities



16. Provisions 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Environmental obligation



Balance at beginning 446 383 383 of period



Provisions made - - - during the period



Foreign exchange 7 62 63 translation ------------- ------------- ---------- 453 445 446 ------------- ------------- ----------



The provision relates to a requirement to rehabilitate the land owned in South Africa upon cessation of the mining lease.



17. Trade and other payables 6 months 6 months 12 months 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 30-Jun-17 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000



Trade payables 3,960 3,298 3,751



Amounts received in advance 6,985 - 6,334



Accrued expenses 6,544 12,678 6,346 ---------------------------------------- 17,489 15,976 16,431 ----------------------------------------



18. Share options



Reconciliation of outstanding share options 6 months ended 6 months ended 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-16 (unaudited) (unaudited)



Number of Exercise Number of Exercise options price options price



Outstanding at 18,500,000 18,500,000 beginning of period



Granted during the - - - - period ---------------- --------------- Outstanding at 18,500,000 18,500,000 end of period ---------------- ---------------



12 months ended 30-Jun-17 (audited)



Number of Exercise options price



Outstanding at beginning 18,500,000 of period



Granted during the - - period - Lapsed during the year --------------- Outstanding at end of 18,500,000 period ---------------



The weighted average exercise price of the exercisable options is £0.0660 (31 December 2016: £0.0660; 30 June 2017: £0.0660). The weighted average remaining contractual life of the options outstanding as at 31 December 2017 is 2 years 117 days (31 December 2016: 3 years 112 days; 30 June 2017: 2 years 301 days).



18. Fair values



The fair values of financial instruments such as interest-bearing loans and borrowings, finance lease liabilities, trade and other receivables/payables are substantially identical to carrying amounts reflected in the statement of financial position.



19. Group Entities



On 14 September 2016 Goldplat executed an earn-in option agreement (the 'Agreement') with Ashanti Gold Corp. ('Ashanti') (formerly Gulf Shore Resources Ltd) which gives Ashanti the option for a US$3 million earn-in to Goldplat's Anumso Gold Project in Ghana (the 'Project').



On 30 March 2017 Ashanti exercised its initial option to earn into the Anumso Gold Project in Ghana ('Anumso' or the 'Project') under the terms of the option agreement between Goldplat and Ashanti.



Ashanti has the right to earn 75% of Goldplat's interest in the Project (giving Ashanti 67.5% of the overall Project interest) by expending US$3 million on exploration over a period of 2.5 years. An initial 51% share of Goldplat's interest will be earned through expending US$1.5 million in the first 18 months (the 'Initial Option Period'), which includes a six-month review period. This review period is now over and Ashanti has elected to continue with the Agreement. Ashanti is obliged to either expend US$1.5 million on the Project within the Initial Option Period, or pay the deficiency to Goldplat.



Should Ashanti meet the expenditure condition within the Initial Option Period and receive 51% of Goldplat's interest in the Project (45.9% of the overall Project interest), it will have the option to earn an additional 24% share of Goldplat's interest (21.6% of the overall Project interest) by expending an additional US$1.5 million in the following 12 months period, or by paying the deficiency to Goldplat.



