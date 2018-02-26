Renowned judges select the most inventive technology products and services at press event

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Presented at the ShowStoppers Mobile World Congress (MWC) press event on Sunday, February 25, 2018, the awards showcased the most innovative technology products submitted by event exhibitors.

"Well done to all the technology trailblazers who participated in the IHS Markit Innovation Awards at Mobile World Congress," said Maria Rua Aguete, executive director for media, service providers and platforms at IHS Markit. "We were blown away by the pioneering mind-set and groundbreaking technologies, products and services put forth by this year's competitors. These companies truly embody the spirit of the awards."

The winners, by category, of the 2018 IHS Markit Innovation Awards at MWC are:

Apps, platforms and software: Streem augmented-reality app from Streem, which enables professional home services companies and their customers to have virtual visits.

Mobile accessories: WattUp wire-free charging technology from Energous Corporation, which allows wireless charging from millimeters to distances up to 15 feet.

Mobile devices and computing: Cat S61 smartphone from Bullitt Group, a smartphone that includes an integrated thermal-imaging camera.

Consumer entertainment: Vuzix Blade AR smart glasses from Vuzix, which provide a wearable smart display with a see-through viewing experience.

Judges

The following technology industry research analysts at IHS Markit, and internationally recognized journalists, judged the awards at MWC 2018:

IHS Markit judges: Maria Rua Aguete, Przemek Bozek, Jenalea Howell, Christian Kim and Scott Stonham.

Journalist judges: Nirave Gondhia, Android Authority; Jaime Rivera, PocketNow; Giuseppe Spera, Cinafoniaci

Upcoming ShowStoppers Event

The next ShowStoppers press event is ShowStoppers IFA on August 30, 2018, in Berlin, Germany.

Exhibitors at the upcoming ShowStoppers event can submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards. For more information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com.

