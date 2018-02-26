SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd., a division of SMK Corporation (Japan), announced today that, for the first time, it will exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2018 (Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, February 26th March 1st, booth #8.0G30, NEXTech Hall) to introduce a new family of facility automation components and technologies suitable to the IoT marketplace.

This week at Mobile World Congress, SMK Electronics will feature a new family of IoT network components including miniature IDC and board-to-board connectors, waterproof USB-C connectors, high-performance pogo pins, high-speed data connectors plus a wide range of RF modules including Sigfox, LoRa and IP500 versions.

"We are very pleased with the robust performance and industry acceptance of our advanced network automation components," said Patrick Delanoeije, Vice President, SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd. "Just recently, SMK began shipping advanced high-speed connectors for the Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network-the world's first fully interoperable IoT commercial facility-automation platform. Through our worldwide industry partners, R&D and manufacturing centres, and with more than 90 years' experience in the manufacture of high quality electrical components, SMK Electronics is well positioned to provide the industry with advanced products and technologies for facility automation applications, and all aspects of the exciting future of IoT."

About SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd.

SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd. is a division of SMK Corporation, a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of electronic components including RF modules, miniature connection systems, OEM remote controls and other electronic assemblies and touch panels. SMK has 5 R+D centres, 8 factories and more than 35 sales offices globally and is in a unique position to design, develop and manufacture solutions for home automation. For more information, visit www.smkeurope.com.

