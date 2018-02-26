The MxL85670 supports the highest throughput bit rates for microwave point-to-point wireless transport products

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced the MxL85670 baseband system on-chip (SoC) for wireless microwave transmission systems.

With its exceptional 5Gbps wireless throughput, the MxL85670 sets a new microwave industry bar for high capacity and provides a flexible solution that meets the evolving demands of backhaul and fronthaul for 5G networks.

The MxL85670 SoC brings the most advanced features and performance to microwave point-to-point systems, including:

4 x 4 close-loop multiple input, multiple output (MIMO)

Cross polarization interference cancellation (XPIC)

Future-proof 224MHz-channel bandwidth

Support for 16,384 QAM modulation

Payloads of up to 5Gbps with the best spectral efficiency for the most cost-effective mobile network deployments

The MxL85650 family is highly integrated with two modems, embedded programmable DSP for add-on features and differentiation, multiple high-speed AFE for I/Q and IF interfaces, auxiliary AFE for RF circuitry and board control, packet fragmentation and header compression, and support for Synchronous Ethernet and IEEE 1588.

The device also supports wideband adaptive digital pre-distortion (ADPD) capability and channel-aggregation functionality. High link robustness is supported with ACM, advanced multilevel coding LDPC/RS FEC, fixed latency physical layer retransmission, MRC, XPIC-MRC and link protection.

As operators seek to efficiently expand bandwidth in their fronthaul and backhaul networks, leveraging existing microwave bands remains an attractive option due to availability of untapped transmission spectrum. The transmission bandwidth capacity supported by the MxL85670 enables operators to take full advantage of spectrum.

"As wireless networks migrate toward 5G services, mobile network operators will need upgraded modem capabilities to support new revenue generating services and reduce their cost of ownership," said Uri Kanari, MaxLinear Director of Product Management. "High throughput, ultra-low transmission latency and high reliability will be key building blocks underpinning both backhaul and fronthaul applications to enable commercially viable 5G network deployments. MaxLinear is well positioned for this market with the MxL85670 along with the previously introduced MxL11xx family of single-chip CMOS microwave transceivers."

A demonstration of the MxL85670 modem along with the MxL1105 transceiver will be held at MaxLinear's booth at Mobile World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand 2B31MR from Feb. 26 March 1, 2018. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

