

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2017 profit before income tax increased 13 percent to 409.3 million pounds from last year's 362.9 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 94.2 pence, up 17 percent from 80.7 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before income tax was 542.6 million pounds, compared to 478.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 119.4 pence, compared to 106.1 pence last year.



Revenue for the year climbed 16 percent to 8.58 billion pounds from 7.43 billion pounds in the prior year. Revenues grew 10 percent at at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth increased to 4.3%, the highest level since 2006.



Group operating margin was 6.9%, down 20 basis points principally due to the impact of the significant additional business won in North America.



Further, the Board recommended a final dividend of 32.0p. This brings the total dividend for the year to 46.0p, up 10% compared to 2016.



Looking forward, the company said it believes that the prospects of the Group are positive.



