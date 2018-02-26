

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation held steady at the start of the year, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



Producer prices for manufactured products climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in January, the same rate of increase as in December. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



The overall PPI Inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of paper and paper products, chemicals and chemical products, as well as metal products, excluding machinery and equipment.



Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 1.9 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively in January from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX