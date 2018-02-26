

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) announced, for the full year, its outlook for the group is unchanged with progress expected in both adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share. The Group issued its trading update prior to entering the close period for its interim results for the 24 weeks to 3 March 2018, which are scheduled to be announced on 17 April 2018.



For the half year, Associated British Foods expects adjusted operating profit to be in line with that for the same period last year, and a lower net financial expense and lower group effective tax rate will lead to progress in adjusted earnings per share. The Group said, other than the expected reduction in Sugar revenues, sales growth will be delivered by all of its businesses at constant currency. Sales at Primark are expected to be 7% ahead of those reported last year, at constant currency, driven by increased retail selling space and 9% ahead of last year at actual rates. Like-for-like sales for the group are expected to show a decline of 1% for the 24 weeks.



The Group expects margin in the second half for Primark to be higher than that in the same period last year.



