Currently the INET gateway services in Nasdaq Test Facility (NTF) is not available.
Routing, matching and trade reporting engine including market data currently not available.
System availability status will be updated with an additional notice.
If you have any questions about this notice, please contact Cash Equity Operations operator@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6410.
