Prospectus for the public offering of the shares of AB Novaturas in Lithuania, Estonia and Poland and seeking admission of the shares of AB Novaturas on the regulated (main) market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AB Nasdaq Vilnius has been approved on 23rd of February 2018 by the Bank of Lithuania.



Prospectus and other documents are publicly available in the attachments of this announcement and the links provided below.



Enclosures:



- Certificate of the Bank of Lithuania; - Prospectus.



All related documents (including Translation of Summary into Estonian and Polish language) also can be found on the websites of the Bank of Lithuania here and AB Novaturas here.



