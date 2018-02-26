Stockholm, February 26, 2018



The US Army's TCAPS program has been awarded the Safe-in-Sound 2018 Innovation in Hearing Loss Prevention Award.



At the 2018 Annual Hearing Conservation Conference in Orlando, Florida, INVISIO's customer, the US Army and their Tactical Communications and Protective System (TCAPS) initiative, was recognized for innovation and prevention of noise-induced hearing loss practices. INVISIO's hearing protection and communication systems have been at the heart of their success.



"We congratulate the U.S. Army's TCAPS program on receiving this prestigious award, and for having the foresight for their leadership in the defense community regarding hearing protection. INVISIO is proud to be an equipment provider to the TCAPS program", said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



The Safe-in-Sound award, was created in 2007 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) in partnership with the National Hearing Conservation Association (NHCA) for Excellence in Hearing Loss Prevention.



TCAPS, the Tactical Communication and Protective System, is one of the world's largest military modernization programs for hearing protection and communication. Run by the US Army and PEO soldier, the program approved and implemented INVISIO's product solutions in 2013 to reduce the risk of hearing loss and improve the wearer's communication potential.



INVISIO's soldier system is a combination of highly advanced Headsets and Control Units, that are easy to use and well-proven in the field. The system is designed to protect the hearing of soldiers on the battlefield, while allowing them also to maintain situational awareness.



More information about the TCAPS program can be found in PEO Soldier's video The Tactical Communication and Protective System (TCAPS): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4JHB_Ntokc



Award & motivation http://www.safeinsound.us/archive.htmltac-com



