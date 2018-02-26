Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-26 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE.



Nasdaq Vilnius starting from February 27 until March 7, 2018 will run AB "Novaturas" share auction as a part of its initial public offering in Lithuania and Estonia to retail investors. Institutional investors may submit their orders directly to auction organiser Swedbank AB (institutional investors outside Lithuania should contact Andres Suimets, tel. +3726131657, email Andres.Suimets@swedbank.ee, while Lithuanian institutional investors should contact Renatas Žeknys, tel. +37052582295, email Renatas.Zeknys@swedbank.lt).



The offered amount of shares is 3,903,500 which may be increased by up to 1,249,120 additional shares to a total of up to 5,152,620 shares.



Securities are auctioned in euros. Retail investors will place their subscription orders at a maximum price of EUR 13.50 per one share of AB "Novaturas". The final price per share will be announced on March 8, 2018 and will not be higher than EUR 13.50 for retail investors.



All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the Auction by submitting their orders on behalf of their clients. The list of Members is available here.



The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: February 27 until March 6, 2018 from 09:00 until 16:00. March 7, 2018 from 09:00 until 15:30.



Order matching will take place until March 9, 2018 16:00. All aforementioned times refer to EET time.



Settlement date for Lithuanian and Estonian investors is March 14, 2018.



Auction's rules are available in the attachment while AB "Novaturas" prospectus, prepared for the public offering of its shares and admission thereof to trading on Nasdaq Vilnius and on Warsaw Stock Exchange is available here.



IMPORTANT NOTICE:



This notification is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate.



Distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with AB "Novaturas" (the "Company") may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



No offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. Any offering of securities to the public referred to in this notification is made only on the basis of information contained in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") published by the Company in connection with the initial public offering of its shares in Poland, in Lithuania and in Estonia as well as in connection with their admission and introduction to trading on regulated markets organized by the Warsaw Stock Exchange and by AB Nasdaq Vilnius and which, can be obtained from the website of the Company (www.novaturasgroup.com). Additionally, for information purposes only, the Prospectus has been published (i) in the English language together with its summary translated into Polish on the website of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. Oddzial - Dom Maklerski PKO Banku Polskiego w Warszawie (www.dm.pkobp.pl), (ii) in the English language together with its summary translated into Lithuanian on the Lithuanian website of Swedbank AB (www.swedbank.lt); and (iii) in the English language together with its summary translated into Estonian on the Estonian website of Swedbank AB (www.swedbank.ee).



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.



