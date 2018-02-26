Apres Ski? Risky Slope Runs? Hot Tubs? Over-55s Describe Their Perfect Ski Holiday

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia.co.uk have released the findings of their global Snow Boots Report, delving into the habits of ski and snowboard holiday-goers and have found that it's the older generation that throw caution to the wind and enjoy a drink or two on the slopes when on a ski holiday.

The research looked at different ages across all the UK regions (as well as in Europe) and found that things normally associated with the young, such as taking more risks and drinking, actually came out higher in the over-55s.Expedia.co.uk also spoke to British Olympic Skier, Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards who commented on the findings.

A third of over 55-year olds go on a ski holiday every year, and while some have been skiing or snowboarding most of their life, 26% took up skiing after the age of 40.

"I got into skiing right after a school trip - I love doing crazy things, ski jumping is pretty crazy",- Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards, "I'm just as excited to put on a pair of skis now as I was 41 years ago."

When asked what attracted the over 55s to a ski or snowboarding holiday, 66% said it was because it was exhilarating and a third said they are attracted to a good apres ski culture. 13% admitted that they enjoy a drink every day, which isn't that surprising on holiday, but when compared to the 8% of over 25's that drink every day, it would seem that the older generation is having a very carefree time indeed! Furthermore, 20% said that their ideal apres ski experience would be a hot tub and champagne.

Snow holidays can be frightening for some, especially when you hear of accidents such as avalanches even before you've arrived. But for many, it makes no difference at all. 41% of 18-24 years said it didn't influence their decision to book a snow holiday, but it's the over 55s that seem to be living the 'what will be, will be' lifestyle as a huge 71% revealed that news of accidents wouldn't impact them at all.

"I used to practise by jumping off my garage roof onto mattresses... I had many falls and broken bones," - Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards.

Being on the slopes themselves can be a nerve-wracking experience with hidden perils beneath the snow and dare-devil skiers shooting down the mountains, but for 13% of over 55s, it's all part of the fun, as they admit they aren't scared one little bit.

"There's no bigger risk taker than me! Skiing is a lot more accessible now and it's great that over 55s are less fearful and willing to take risks. Especially with so many places near the UK to ski - it's a sport everyone should try," - Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards.

