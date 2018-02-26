

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, reported Monday that fiscal 2017 profit before tax dropped 6 percent to 52.2 million pounds from 55.5 million pounds last year.



With the Group benefiting from a 16 million pounds exceptional non-cash tax credit related to US tax reform, basic earnings per share climbed 32.7% to 14.39 pence from last year's 10.84 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 73.1 million pounds, compared to 75.3 million pounds a year ago.



Revenues exceeded 1 billion pounds for the first time, reaching 1.023 billion pounds, up 12 percent from 917.0 million pounds a year ago. Revenues grew 6% at constant exchange rates.



Further, the Board proposed a final dividend of 4.90 pence per share. This would bring total dividends to 6.95 pence per share, representing an increase of 5.8% over the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said that at current exchange rates, the Board expects good progress to be made in 2018 with performance slightly weighted to the second half.



David Squires, Chief Executive, said, '2018 trading has started in line with expectations. Order books across most of our businesses are strong. ...Looking further ahead, Senior is competitively positioned. We expect to continue to make good progress as more new programmes and products enter production, and as the benefits of the implementation of the high performance Senior Operating System and cost saving actions continue to be delivered.'



