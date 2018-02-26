

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson Plc. (HMSO.L) reported that its IFRS profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year 2017, was 388.4 million pounds, 71.1 million pounds higher than for the prior year. It was principally due to higher revaluation gains on the Group's premium outlets portfolio which generated a net revaluation gain of 225.2 million pounds in 2017 compared with 138.4 million pounds in 2016. Earnings per share rose to 48.9 pence from 40.1 pence in the prior year.



Profit before tax grew to 413.4 million pounds from 322.8 million pounds in the previous year.



The Group's adjusted profit for 2017 was 246.3 million pounds, 15.6 million pounds or 6.8%, higher than in 2016.



The Gross rental income for the year declined to 248.9 million pounds from 251.3 million pounds last year.



The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend of 14.8 pence per share for the period ended 31 December 2017, subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 24 April 2018. 7.4 pence per share will be treated as a Property Income Distribution, net of withholding tax where appropriate, and 7.4 pence per share will be paid as a normal dividend.



