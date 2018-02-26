Autoliv Wins Toyota Global Contribution Award

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has been honored with the prestigious Global Contribution Award, Toyota's highest award for suppliers.

This is the fifth time Autoliv receives the prestigious Global Contribution Award. The award is given in recognition of companies that for the past year has performed outstandingly in terms of superior quality, delivery, technology, innovation and cost improvement performance.

"We are both proud and humble to have been recognized by Toyota as a winner of the prestigious Global Contribution Award for the fifth time," said Autoliv's Chairman, President and CEO, Jan Carlson, when accepting the prize at Toyota's annual Global Supplier Convention on February 23, 2018, in Nagoya Japan.

As a keynote speaker at the Global Supplier Convention, Autoliv's Chairman Jan Carlson took the opportunity to share his thoughts on behalf of all suppliers: "Electrification, automation, connectivity and shared mobility are all coming to our industry at the same time. We are entering a phase of both competition and collaboration, that involves companies from completely different industries. Our industry is opening up, bringing new opportunities, but also new challenges. We must focus on new technology that is 100% reliable, working all the time. It must have uncompromising quality. Only then, will we earn long-term trust from consumers and see rapid technology adoption in future generations of cars."

Autoliv will meet the evolving needs of the fast-moving automotive industry by spinning-off the Electronics business later this year, creating two listed companies. Autoliv will continue focusing on safety belts, airbags and steering wheels, while Veoneer will develop safe autonomous driving and active safety features.

Inquiries:

Thomas Jönsson

Group Vice President Communications

Tel +46(0)8-58-72-06-27

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has around 73,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

