Minerva Biotechnologies, a leading cancer immunotherapy and regenerative medicine company, announces European distribution agreement with CellSystems GmbH a major European life science supplier, for AlphaSTEM Naïve Stem Cell Culture System.

Minerva Biotechnologies is the first company to generate human naïve state induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) using a single, naturally occurring human stem cell growth factor that is only expressed in the naïve cells of the inner cell mass during the earliest days of embryogenesis. Using Minerva's AlphaSTEM Culture System, iPSC generation is simpler and orders of magnitude more efficient, cell expansion is faster, scalable, and can be completely automated since it eliminates unwanted spontaneous differentiation while maintaining a normal karyotype, and differentiation efficiency is increased with improved yield, cell quality, and functionality.

AlphaSTEM Culture System is a simple, natural method for inducing the naïve state in human stem cells without the use of biochemical inhibitors. Naïve stem cells do not yet have DNA methylation marks that have already committed the cells to certain developmental decisions. Directed differentiation efficiency and functionality are increased with 'clean slate' AlphaSTEM naïve cells. Stem cells cultured in AlphaSTEM maintain normal karyotype for at least 70 passages. Stem cell expansion is faster and scalable, and can be completely automated since it eliminates unwanted spontaneous differentiation. Further, iPSC generation in AlphaSTEM Culture System is orders of magnitude more efficient than FGF-based reprogramming.

"Our products will advance stem cell based disease research as well as accelerate the timeline to clinical applications of regenerative medicine," said Dr. Cynthia Bamdad, CEO of Minerva Biotechnologies. "Minerva's stem cell technology solves the manufacturing, safety and quality issues that have impeded the development of regenerative therapies. We are pleased to partner with CellSystems in making this cell culture system available to European scientists."

The AlphaSTEM Culture System includes the following products:

AlphaSTEM Naïve hPSC Medium

AlphaSTEM Culture Substrate

AlphaSTEM Differentiation Inducer

"With this highly innovative iPS Culture System from Minerva, CellSystems has added another important component to its portfolio of excellent and outstanding products in the arena of Life Science research" said, Markus Gemein, CEO of CellSystems. "In line with our highly regarded and well renowned suppliers, CellSystems, based in Troisdorf, DEU, has provided state of the art research tools for the Life Science Community within the EMEA region for more than 25 years. CellSystems is convinced that Minerva's superb products combined with excellent customer service, short delivery times and a solution-focused habitus are key for a great customer experience."

