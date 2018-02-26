Strategic Partnership Launches Türk Telekom Total Protection Powered by McAfee for Ultimate Security Across Multiple Devices

Mobile World Congress - McAfee today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Türk Telekom by launching Türk Telekom Total Protection, delivering security protection across multiple and varying devices.

Through the partnership, the new protection for PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets will be available to Türk Telekom mobile and broadband customers across their footprint, from March 2018 and allows them to choose from a variety of packages to suit their needs and budget. Türk Telekom Total Protection will keep customers' data, documents and devices protected against viruses, spam, and malware.

The partnership builds on McAfee and Türk Telekom's longstanding relationship, as McAfee has offered internet security for the leading telecoms provider for 10 years across PCs. Türk Telekom Total Protection is the company's first cross-device protection offering for multiple and varying devices and platforms.

"As consumers become more and more connected at home and on the move, security risks are also increasing," said Pedro Gutierrez, vice president, worldwide global consumer sales at McAfee. "McAfee is seeing new and growing threats emerge each and every day. Türk Telekom shares our vision of protecting customers from such threats so they can have better peace of mind when connected, no matter how many devices they're using or whether they're at home or out and about."

"Powered by McAfee, Türk Telekom Total Protection offers comprehensive online protection," added Gutierrez. "Our solution achieved the highest possible score and was named 'Top Product' by the German anti-malware test-lab AV-Test**, meaning Türk Telekom's customers are receiving a highly effective and affordable cross-device solution."

Hakan Dursun, Chief Marketing Officer at Türk Telekom commented: "With the license based on the user and not per device, several devices are protected for just one fee. This is great news for our customers, who are using and connecting to our network from multiple devices, every day. The latest development in our partnership with McAfee empowers our customers to stay connected across all their devices. We chose McAfee because its solutions offer the highest security ratings and easiest installation, and we want our customers to have direct access to one of the best security solutions on the market."

Notes to editor:

*Türk Telekom Total Protection will be available from March 2018. Full details of available packages will be announced shortly.

**https://www.av-test.org/en/antivirus/home-windows/

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. By building solutions that work with other companies' products, McAfee helps businesses orchestrate cyber environments that are truly integrated, where protection, detection and correction of threats happen simultaneously and collaboratively. By protecting consumers across all their devices, McAfee secures their digital lifestyle at home and away. By working with other security players, McAfee is leading the effort to unite against cybercriminals for the benefit of all. www.mcafee.com

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of McAfee LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others

About Türk Telekom

Türk Telekom Group is Turkey's world-class, integrated telecommunication and technology services provider offering its customers the complete range of mobile, broadband, data, TV and fixed voice services as well as innovative convergence technologies under the unified "Türk Telekom" brand. Turkey is one of the largest telecom markets in EMEA region with over 79.8 mn growing population and increasing number of households.

Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 13.4 million fixed access lines, 9.4 million broadband and 19.2 million mobile subscribers as of September 30, 2017. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 33,095 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., providing PSTN and wholesale broadband services, directly owns 100% of mobile operator Avea Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, Mobile TV, Smart TV services provider TTNET A.S., convergence technologies company Argela Yazilim ve Bilisim Teknolojileri A.S., IT solution provider Innova Bilisim Çözümleri A.S., online education software company Sebit Egitim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S., call center company AssisTT Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S., wholesale data, venture capital company TT Ventures Proje Gelistirme A.S, Electric Supply and Sales Company TTES Elektrik Tedarik Satis A.S. and capacity service provider Türk Telekom International, and indirectly owns 100% of subsidiaries of Türk Telekom International, TV Broadcasting and VOD services provider Net Ekran Companies, telecommunications devices sales company TT Satis Ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S and payment services company TT Ödeme Hizmetleri A.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005241/en/

Contacts:

McAfee

Michelle Spencer

michelle_spencer@mcafee.com

or

Hotwire Global

mcafeemwc2018@hotwireglobal.com