Exegy Expands Systematic Internaliser and Indications of Interest Feed Support

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Exegy, Inc., a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, has introduced the availability of new feed handlers for Systematic Internaliser (SI) data feeds from Cboe Global Markets, Tower Research Capital, and Jane Street and Indications of Interests (IOIs) data feeds from Citadel Execution Services, Jane Street, and KCG Americas. The new additions expand Exegy's broad portfolio of over 200 feed handlers for real-time market data feeds from the leading execution venues and pricing sources across the globe."Exegy experienced unprecedented growth in its feed handler portfolio over the course of 2017 as market participants and clients reassessed investment strategies, trading infrastructures, and new regulatory mandates," said chief executive officer James O'Donnell.

Electronic liquidity providers are responding to evolving global regulation, mainly the SEC-mandated Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) project in the U.S. and MiFID II regime in Europe. Only seven firms registered as SIs under MiFID I and that number quickly grew to more than 60 ahead of the recent MiFID II deadline. As liquidity providers evolve their services under new regulatory regimes, other market participants benefit from transparent access to direct data feeds from the new Systematic Internaliser and Indications of Interest facilities.

"Providing feed handlers for new SI and IOI venues reflects our ongoing partnerships with strategic clients. Firms have enlisted our help in dealing quickly and efficiently with the complexities of increased global regulatory compliance, new trading venues, and business expansions into new markets and asset classes," said chief technology officer David Taylor. Exegy has added new SI and IOI feed handlers in response to demand from their customers who operate the leading agency execution, dark pool, and ATS businesses for equities in the US, Canada, and Europe.As part of its standard managed services, Exegy develops and installs new market data feed handlers on existing appliances without deploying additional equipment or increasing service fees. "The addition of these SI and IOI feed handlers to ticker plants that already consume direct feeds from exchanges and alternative trading systems provides Exegy customers with a comprehensive view of available liquidity. Our hardware-accelerated market data appliances allow Exegy to deliver this expanded visibility with no impact to data latency or system cost," said Taylor.

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of élite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

