Central player in innovation for companies and a showcase for France's joint research initiatives, the Carnot network will be at the core of the "GLOBAL INDUSTRIe" exhibition (Paris 27 to 30 March 2018)

The Carnot Institutes at the heart of the "GLOBAL INDUSTRIe" exhibition

From 27 to 30 March 2018, "GLOBAL INDUSTRIe" will bring together French and European industrial ecosystem for the largest event entirely dedicated to the industry of the future. The Carnot Institutes, as a true motor for innovation, will present the most powerful R&D offer from the best French research laboratories accessible to manufacturers. The Carnot network will be present at the shared stand "Le Village Carnot" which gathers the offer of 17 multi-competence institutes: Hall 4 stand 4N103, on the 3D village stand Additive Manufacturing: Hall 5 Stand 5D146, as well as in the stands of many strategic players (companies, territories, etc.).

To boost the companies' R&D and facilitate their access to the skills and technology coming from the largest French laboratories, the Carnot network will present numerous technologies embodying tomorrow's innovations. These include innovative materials with paper and textiles that filter electromagnetic waves, an autonomous and organic battery to power artificial hearts, the latest advancements in robotics, virtual reality and IOT, and systems improving energy efficiency. The Carnot Institutes' teams will be present to illustrate and operate the technologies presented. An area dedicated to animations will be provide to visitors during the 4 days of the Exhibition and Carnot experts will also be available to companies for extensive meetings.

Driving innovation for businesses

With 30,000 research professionals and 1,050 patents registered in 2016, the Carnot generate 710 million euros in contracts with business partners. These figures demonstrate that the Carnot network is the major actor in France for research between companies and public laboratories. By creating 70 start-ups each year, the Carnot network proves also its ability to accelerate and spread innovation.

Thanks to these assets, the Carnot network is an essential partner in making France the champion of the industry of the future and supporting business innovation in all regions of the world: Europe, America and Asia.

