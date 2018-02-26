Global Security Company Announces Multiple Partnerships with Telefónica, Samsung, Türk Telekom and NTT DOCOMO

News Highlights:

2018 McAfee Mobile Threat Report, reveals an explosion in mobile malware and dramatic changes to the mobile landscape

Partnership with Samsung expanded to safeguard all Galaxy S9 smartphones, the Galaxy Note8, along with Samsung smart TVs, PCs and notebooks

A partnership with Telefónica to have security on by default and be available everywhere its customers connect

Strategic partnership with Türk Telekom to deliver cross-device security protection

to deliver cross-device security protection NTT DOCOMO and McAfee extended its partnership to deliver Wi-Fi protection and security to its mobile users

Mobile World Congress - At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, unveils its latest Mobile Threat Report revealing over 16 million infestations detected in the third quarter of 2017 alone nearly double the number from last year. In order to secure the increasing number of consumer devices susceptible to attack, McAfee is today announcing key partnerships to ensure security is built-in across devices and networks. It's more important than ever that the entire ecosystem works together to protect consumers around the world from these attacks and deliver them peace of mind.

The last year not only marked an explosion in mobile malware, but also showed significant changes in the mobile landscape, setting up 2018 to be a year of advanced and targeted attacks. The estimated 5 billion mobile users worldwide proved to be enticing bait for malware authors who ramped up not only the number of attacks but also their own sophistication.

Partnership with Samsung extended to safeguard all Galaxy S9 smartphones, the Galaxy Note8, along with Samsung's smart TVs, PCs and notebooks

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note8 come pre-installed with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee VirusScan and Samsung Secure Wi-Fi, for which McAfee provides backend infrastructure. Samsung's Secure Wi-Fi helps ensure sensitive information can be encrypted and protected, which will reduce the security threats associated with using unprotected public and private Wi-Fi spots while on the go.

Telefónica partners with McAfee to protect customer home devices based on the internet access router

Telefónica and McAfee announced that McAfee Secure Home Platform will be embedded on all Telefónica routers, starting June 2018. This partnership marks the first time a telecommunications company has delivered internet security for all customers by embedding security at every point where they connect. Having McAfee's security platform built into all Telefónica routers will provide millions of consumers the opportunity for always-on protection for every connected device in the home.

Strategic Türk Telekom partnership for cross-device mobile security

McAfee also strengthened its strategic partnership with Türk Telekom, with the launch of Türk Telekom Total Protection, delivering security protection for its mobile and broadband customers, enabling them to choose from a variety of packages to meet their needs and budget to cover their PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets, starting in March 2018**. Türk Telekom Total Protection will help to keep customers' data and devices safe from malware, spam and other online threats.

McAfee Extends its Partnership with NTT DOCOMO

McAfee and NTT DOCOMO have extended their long-standing partnership. NTT DOCOMO have added the Wi-Fi security function to their Anshin Security app, powered by McAfee Mobile Security, providing a safer mobile environment for everyone.

John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee commented on McAfee's latest partnership announcements:

"It's crucial for businesses to collaborate in order to tackle the significant increase in security threats. No one company can do it alone. Our partners share our belief that security must be built in from the start and prioritised to canvass all devices and networks.

"For consumers, keeping their data and privacy safe is becoming a real concern. They need to be able to trust that the brands they're buying and the products they're using are fully equipped to deliver the level of security they need. Our partners are taking proactive measures to do just this."

Mobile Threat Report 2018 reveals significant changes in the mobile threat landscape

McAfee Labs detected over 16 million mobile malware infestations in the third quarter of 2017, with new threats emerging around the globe, spanning from Afghanistan and Algeria to Sweden, the U.K., the U.S., and Cuba. The primary motivation money. However, the more concerning trend is targeted attacks. The report details the working of several targeted campaigns discovered by McAfee including the first attempt of the Lazarus group into mobile, and outlines the discovery of a new threat campaign against protesters in Iran during recent anti-government protests.

The McAfee Mobile Threat Report 2018 highlights the following mobile trends in 2018:

Financial threats spike globally - A global spike in banking Trojans has occurred, targeting account holders of large multinational and small regional banks.

- A global spike in banking Trojans has occurred, targeting account holders of large multinational and small regional banks. Virtual bank robberies - With the growing interest in crypto currencies cybercriminals are attempting virtual bank robberies by distributing fake mobile wallets and targeting the crypto currency industry.

- With the growing interest in crypto currencies cybercriminals are attempting virtual bank robberies by distributing fake mobile wallets and targeting the crypto currency industry. Targeted attacks spike on mobile - From North Korean dissidents and journalists to protesters in Iran, targeted attacks have increased globally. Mobile devices are the preferred choice for attackers to gather intelligence and track victims.

- From North Korean dissidents and journalists to protesters in Iran, targeted attacks have increased globally. Mobile devices are the preferred choice for attackers to gather intelligence and track victims. Persistent threats - The increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are certainly bringing convenience and ease, but they are also significantly increasing the threat landscape, increasing the number of possible points of attack in our homes.

