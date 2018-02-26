Samsung showcases new secure solutions for Industrie 4.0, smart building verticals and an expanded ecosystem, helping customers transform their businesses and bring new products to market faster

Embedded World - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. will showcase its latest IoT solutions at Embedded World 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany, demonstrating continued momentum for its industry-leading Samsung ARTIK smart IoT platform. Building on its leadership in IoT solutions, Samsung also announced the expansion of the ARTIK ecosystem with the addition of new partners including HARMAN Connected Services, PTC ThingWorx, MultiTech, Seeed and Greenwave. These partnerships foster the creation of innovative, pre-integrated products and services to help ARTIK customers bring new products and services to market faster, improve operational efficiency, and transform their businesses.

"IoT has the potential to impact millions of individuals, businesses and society at large and Samsung continues to be at the center of this new technological revolution," said James Stansberry, Senior Vice President and GM, ARTIK IoT, Samsung Electronics. "Today, enterprises are looking for more ways to connect products, leverage data and create IoT solutions to increase their competitiveness in the new digital economy. By making IoT implementations easier and more secure, we believe that the Samsung ARTIK smart IoT platform can unlock that potential for OEMs and solution providers."

Key solutions that will be showcased at Embedded World include:

Industrie 4.0 Asset Monitoring and Virtualization : PTC ThingWorx and Shoreline IoT's iCast 2 IoT Bridge, as well as other ARTIK-enabled industrial gateway products from HARMAN and RushUp, demonstrate faster time to market for integrated services.

Interoperable Smart Building : Solutions built for intelligent workspaces and improved asset utilization through HARMAN Connected Services.

: Solutions built for intelligent workspaces and improved asset utilization through HARMAN Connected Services. Artificial Intelligence : A powerful hardware solution to enable on-device machine learning and AI capabilities for applications such as security cameras and quality control.

: A powerful hardware solution to enable on-device machine learning and AI capabilities for applications such as security cameras and quality control. ARTIK End-to-End Solutions : The latest capabilities of the ARTIK platform demonstrated with Alexa interoperability and a range of third-party devices.

: The latest capabilities of the ARTIK platform demonstrated with Alexa interoperability and a range of third-party devices. Complete Integrated Security Solution: The ARTIK smart IoT platform provides one of the most complete, integrated IoT security solutions available for businesses today -protecting hardware, software, communications and cloud services. ARTIK protects both products and data privacy in connected environments, helping companies maintain their reputations in the marketplace and, most importantly, the trust and safety of their customers.

New partners expand ARTIK-enabled solutions for customers

HARMAN Connected Services: Providing integrated gateway solutions for vertical markets leveraging ARTIK hardware, software, and cloud services.

PTC ThingWorx : Enabling industrial IoT customers to utilize data to improve operational efficiency through simplified asset monitoring and visualization.

Multi-Tech Systems : Smart cellular data connectivity to ARTIK gateway products with a Samsung Starter Kit incorporating ARTIK system-on-modules with its carrier certified Multi-Connect Dragonfly cellular LTE Cat 1 modem.

: Smart cellular data connectivity to ARTIK gateway products with a Samsung Starter Kit incorporating ARTIK system-on-modules with its carrier certified Multi-Connect Dragonfly cellular LTE Cat 1 modem. Seeed : New Seeed Eagleye 530 ARTIK development kit allows companies to develop feature-rich proof-of-concept and production-ready products using the ARTIK smart IoT platform. Pin-compatibility with Raspberry Pi provides access to a vibrant accessories market.

: New Seeed Eagleye 530 ARTIK development kit allows companies to develop feature-rich proof-of-concept and production-ready products using the ARTIK smart IoT platform. Pin-compatibility with Raspberry Pi provides access to a vibrant accessories market. Greenwave Systems: With AXON Predict companies can run powerful edge analytics and sophisticated data management, allowing autonomous responses on the device in real-time. Greenwave Systems' AXON Predict runs on all ARTIK 530 and 710 system-on-modules (SoM).

Samsung at Embedded World

The Samsung ARTIK team will showcase its latest IoT solutions, give demos, and meet customers and partners at Hall 3A-438. If you would like to schedule a meeting, please click here.

You can also see ARTIK demonstrations at partner locations including RushUP at the ARROW Electronics booth (Hall 4A-340) and Beck IPC GmbH at the EBV Elektronik booth (Hall 3A-229).

For more information:

Samsung ARTIK platform: https://artik.io and https://artik.cloud

Samsung ARTIK marketplace: https://www.artik.io/iotmarketplace

