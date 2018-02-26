T-Mobile US deploys Ericsson Expert Analytics

WASHINGTON, Feb 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has successfully deployed Ericsson Expert Analytics for T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) across their nationwide network of more than 72 million subscribers. This is the first deployment in North America, and T-Mobile has partnered with Ericsson to drive customer experience to an entirely new level. T-Mobile will use the Ericsson platform to monitor the customer experience across all mobile services, including voice over LTE (VoLTE), video calling over LTE (ViLTE), rich communication services, and mobile broadband.

VoLTE not only brought improved voice codecs and coverage, but it also enabled T-Mobile to leverage more spectrum for LTE. This advanced technology gives T-Mobile customers a faster network with excellent voice quality.

Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile, says: "We're the global leader, with 80 percent of all voice calls on our network over LTE. And the Ericsson Expert Analytics platform enables us to resolve call-related issues in real-time, so we can keep delivering the awesome experience our customers have come to expect."

The scale and processing complexity of this platform makes it one of the most advanced telecom analytics platforms, ingesting data from thousands of multi-vendor sources and processing all the nationwide VoLTE calls and data sessions to correlate and produce eight billion records daily. Even more impressive are Ericsson's unique algorithms, which will help T-Mobile identify VoLTE issues faster and with greater granularity than traditional tools.

The close cooperation between Ericsson and T-Mobile on the development of EEA gives T-Mobile faster time-to-market to proactively identify and resolve customer impacting issues in their multi-vendor network. Ericsson Expert Analytics analyzes data from any radio technology, 4G/WiFi/Narrowband IoT and any multi-vendor radio, packet core and IMS network.

Jan Karlsson, Head of Business Area Digital Services, Ericsson, says: "We continue to define and develop business rules and data models that operators can use to derive actionable insights from network data, with Ericsson Expert Analytics setting the industry standard for customer experience management. Our use cases take big data analytics out of the laboratory and into real-time operations, transforming how operators can deliver services for subscribers."

The initial deployment serves hundreds of engineering users, and T-Mobile has plans to extend the solution across the organization, with support for real-time and offline analytics use cases for customer care, operations, device analytics, internet of things analytics and marketing.

