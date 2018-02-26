Argus Cyber Security Collaborates with Ericsson to Spearhead Seamless End-to-End Cyber Security Across Connected Services and Vehicles

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, announced today a collaboration withEricsson(NASDAQ: ERIC) to provide seamless cyber security for the connected automotive ecosystem - across vehicle cloud services, fleets and vehicles.

As the number and diversity of connected services that interact with vehicles continue to increase, cyber threats also evolve and grow. Recent cyber-attacks on vehicles via connected services have led automakers to understand that securing vehicles and passengers from attacks through these services is paramount to ensuring consumer trust, the success of these platforms, and safety.

The collaboration involves integratingArgus Security Operation Centerwith Ericsson'sConnected Vehicle Cloudplatform to provide automakers with an additional powerful layer of security that leverages intelligence findings across both platforms. The combined insights equip automakers with actionable intelligence derived from big data analysis across millions of connected vehicles and their cloud services to identify the first signs of an attack campaign and mitigate its damage by immunizing the fleet in hours.

In addition, Argus' multi-layered cyber security solutions embedded in the vehicle provide real-time protection from cyber-attacks, including attacks on remote vehicle commands originating from the cloud - such as heating the interior cabin and opening the vehicle door - via smart-phone applications.

The combination of Argus' and Ericsson's solutions will provide automakers comprehensive cyber security coverage of the cloud, connected services and vehicle fleets. The companies will work hand-in-hand to enable automakers to securely integrate and monetize the connected vehicle ecosystem.

"In order to enable an increasing number of vehicle cloud services to interact with a vehicle, the automotive industry recognizes the need for a holistic cyber security strategy, which demands multi-layered, end-to-end cyber security covering every node in the ecosystem, throughout a vehicle's lifespan," said Yoni Heilbronn, Chief Marketing Officer, Argus Cyber Security. "Together with Ericsson, we are helping automakers ensure the security and privacy of their customers through comprehensive cyber security solutions and services, while simultaneously maintaining consumer trust and brand identity."

Claes Herlitz, head of Connected Vehicles at Ericsson, commented: "We are offering an attractive proposition for automotive OEMs through the combination of Ericsson's Connected Vehicle Cloud's ability to securely manage a large number of connected vehicles with an in-vehicle expert like Argus and its capabilities for vehicle protection and threat detection."

The collaboration leverages Ericsson's communications expertise, built over 140 years and from connecting billions of people through connectivity infrastructure, and Argus' decades of experience in cyber security and automotive, as well as the innovation of 39 granted and pending patents. Argus is already working with the major OEMs of connected and autonomous vehicles around the world.

Argus and Ericsson will be showcasing their collaboration at MWC 2018, Barcelona, at booth # 80, Hall 6, Fira de Barcelona, on February 26nd - March 1st, 2018.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company portfolio across Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business is geared to make our customers more efficient, go digital, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. http://www.ericsson.com

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, delivers multi-layered, end-to-end solutions and services to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. Argus also provides OEMs an over-the-air (OTA) software update solution that enables them to quickly and cost-effectively improve performance and security as well as deploy new features throughout the vehicle lifespan. Ranked number one in third-party evaluations, Argus technologies are built on dozens of granted and pending automotive patents and rely on decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry. Argus customers include the world's largest OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers and its partners include leading industry players. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Tokyo.

Argus is an independent company ofElektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services.

