Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Gofore selected as framework supplier for the Finnish Population Register Centre

Gofore selected as framework supplier for the Finnish Population Register Centre

The Finnish Population Register Centre has selected Gofore Plc as one of the framework supplier of IT expert services for the following four-year period. The Finnish Population Register Centre will make requests for tenders from the companies in the framework agreement.

Gofore has extensive technological Java and .NET competence, on which areas it was selected as supplier for the four-year agreement period.

Continuation of a long-standing cooperation

Gofore has participated in helping VRK build the suomi.fi service complex. The new agreement supports the work already performed, as might also include application management of the suomi.fi services.

"We see this as a logical component of our long-term productive cooperation with VRK," says Senior Consultant Mikko Kolehmainen from Gofore.

Area A (Java technology) covers expert services in a project for renewing the personal data in the Finnish Population Information System (VTJ). The various services allow register offices, other offices, hospitals and citizens, among others, to maintain the personal data in the Population Information System. Area B (.NET technology) includes expert services within the application management of the data system's VTJ data search service system and Vartti certificate data system.

Experts from service design to application construction

Gofore will be able to help VRK in the design and programming tasks of the applications, designing the databases and user interfaces, and various assignments related to user experience and service design. The framework agreement also covers data system design and architectural design assignments.

The current framework agreement can cover short-term projects as well as continuous cooperation.

"These system development projects can help VRK make its operations more efficient and cost-efficient," Kolehmainen notes.

