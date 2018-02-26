Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Feb 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - A world premiere at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show (March 6-18), the third generation Auris features a more dynamic exterior design and, with a brand new 2.0 litre full hybrid powertrain joining the engine line-up, marks the debut of Toyota's dual hybrid strategy.Also making its world debut, the new AYGO's unique DNA and stand-out positioning within the highly-competitive A-segment have been further strengthened. Not only does it feature a more youthful and distinctive frontal design, but its improved performance and handling characteristics also make it even more fun to drive.Under the vision of "Better Mobility For All", Toyota will showcase the design and engineering it is exploring to maximise the potential of future Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV), autonomous driving and Artificial Intelligence (AI).Making full use of autonomous driving capabilities and AI, the Concept-i Series is a family of three BEVs, each of which has been designed to meet the needs of different types of user in varied driving environments.The TOYOTA FINE-Comfort Ride Concept looks at how FCEV technology can be developed to produce a spacious new form of premium saloon with a flexible layout.Last but not least, Toyota will also reveal a modern racing concept which signals its commitment to bring the brand's most iconic sports car back to the market.The Toyota press conference will take place on March 6th at 09:45 at the Toyota stand in Hall 4.About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.