Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform Becomes the First to Enable Sensor and Edge/Gateway Device Connectivity to All Leading Cloud Providers

Express Logic, provider of the comprehensive X-Ware IoT Platform powered by the industry leading ThreadX RTOS, announced today turnkey support for all the leading cloud providers. Among this group are Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Baidu, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Tencent, and Xively. Designed from the ground up to be industrial grade, and developed entirely in-house by Express Logic engineers, the X-Ware IoT Platform leverages its size, performance, safety, security, ease of use, and other advanced features to provide best-of-class IoT connectivity for deeply embedded IoT sensors, devices, edge routers, and gateways.

Powered By ThreadX

Express Logic's high-performance ThreadX RTOS is at the heart of the X-Ware IoT Platform. With over 6.2 billion deployments, as certified by VDC Research, ThreadX is arguably the world's most widely deployed RTOS. ThreadX provides embedded developers with priority-based preemptive scheduling, preemption-threshold scheduling, optimized context switching, real-time event trace, downloadable memory-protected application modules, and full determinism, all accessed through a highly intuitive API. ThreadX is deployed in environments where small footprint, low overhead, high performance, solid reliability, and fast time-to-market are essential. ThreadX is ideally suited for cloud-infrastructure connectivity and related products from such sectors as consumer electronics, medical and scientific instrumentation, industrial control and automation, automotive, aerospace, and more.

More Than Just an RTOS

X-Ware IoT Platform is more than just an RTOS with some connectivity capabilities. It is built upon the powerful, safety-certified NetX Duo dual IPv4/IPv6 stack and includes the safety-certified FileX embedded FAT-32/exFAT file system, the GUIX GUI development and embedded runtime framework, and the USBX embedded host/device USB stack. Embedded developers can leverage the entire X-Ware IoT Platform solution to create IoT applications that must do far more than simply communicate with the cloud.

Fast, Safe, Secure, Industrial-Grade Performance and Connectivity

The X-Ware IoT Platform leverages the near-wire-speed performance and small footprint of NetX Duo, along with IoT cloud protocols Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT), Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) and Lightweight M2M (LWM2M). The X-Ware IoT Platform also includes NetX Secure TLS/DTLS to provide an industrial-grade, secure IoT connectivity solution that allows a choice of access to all cloud providers using these protocols.

Like all Express Logic products, the X-Ware IoT Platform is created 100 percent in-house, which means that it contains no open-source code and comes with full professional support. X-Ware IoT Platform provides high performance and a very small footprint, making it ideal for even the smallest of IoT devices. For example, X-Ware IoT Platform cloud support for an edge device using an 802.15.4 radio (using 6LoWPAN, IPv6, UDP, and CoAP) requires only 25KB of flash memory. Using X-Ware IoT Platform, embedded developers of safety- and security-critical IoT devices have plenty of room for their own application code, even on very small devices.

In addition to the performance and size advantages of the X-Ware IoT Platform, Express Logic's ThreadX FileX and NetX Duo have attained the highest level of safety certifications, including IEC 61508 SIL 4 (the highest, most dependable level as determined by IEC), IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D, EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and IEC 60335-1 Annex R, 1998.

"We are working closely with Express Logic to deliver powerful solutions for rapid development of high-quality, secure, and safe IoT devices," said Stefan Skarin, CEO and President, IAR Systems. "Because our complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench is tightly integrated with the X-Ware IoT Platform, its new cloud capabilities will enable developers to create new and exciting connected products."

"The Synergy Software Package already employs Express Logic's ThreadX, NetX Duo, and NetX Secure software solutions as a means of providing fast, secure device-to-cloud connectivity right out of the box," said Peter Carbone, Vice President of Synergy Platform Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "We've incorporated these features in our Synergy Enterprise Cloud Toolbox software solution that runs on our cloud connectivity kit, AE-CLOUD1. As proof of ease-of-use for these integrated X-ware components, our Synergy customers can securely connect to major cloud service providers in 10 minutes or less."

"The industrial-grade X-Ware IoT Platform running on our field-proven, industry-leading STM32 microcontrollers, in collaboration with the major cloud service providers, provides developers with a high-performance, secure, and scalable turnkey solution to build quality IoT nodes and devices," said Laurent Desseignes, Microcontroller Ecosystem Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. "The X-Ware IoT platform equips our customers to tackle and exploit device-to-cloud challenges and opportunities."

"Cloud networked IoT devices by their very nature require reliable, safe, and secure connectivity all within a limited amount of memory and processing power," said William E. Lamie, President, Express Logic. "Leveraging X-Ware IoT Platform, developers can easily connect with any of the world's most popular cloud services using virtually any popular microprocessor, thereby enabling the IoT for any device."

About Express Logic and ThreadX

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX RTOS, the high-performance NetX and NetX Duo embedded TCP/IP stacks, the FileX embedded FAT-compatible file system, the USBX Host/Device embedded USB protocol stack, and the GUIX embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most Express Logic products include full source code and are available free of run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.

ThreadX, TraceX, FileX, and X-Ware IoT Platform are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, USBX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

