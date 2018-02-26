Company's First Real-Time AI-Enabled Imaging Engine Provides Support for Encrypted Networks

FotoNation, a global leader in computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"), is pleased to announce the availability of its third-generation Image Processing Unit (IPU), the company's first real-time AI-enabled imaging engine with support for encrypted networks. FotoNation's newest IPU is the industry's first engine of its kind, raising the bar for user data security, privacy, trust and authentication in the context of edge computing. Demonstrations of the IPU will be available at Mobile World Congress 2018 at the Xperi booth, located in the Fira Gran Via's Hall 1, Stand 1E60.

FotoNation's latest IPU showcases more than a decade of experience in hardware design and hybrid deployment. The purpose built IP core brings together signal processing and sensor fusion for optimum analytics. It has been designed with deep learning-based imaging solutions at its heart to deliver better user experiences by understanding, enhancing and personalizing your world.

This IPU is built upon an imaging infrastructure capable of generating billions of ground truth data sets for training and validation. FotoNation's verification and testing framework has tens of millions of marked real world images essential to successful deployment.

"We believe that AI and neural networks will play a significant role in the future of real-time camera applications on the edge, where latency, lower bandwidth and substantially reduced power consumption are key in delivering always-on applications," said Geir Skaaden, executive vice president and chief products and services officer, Xperi Corporation. "The third generation of our IPU core uniquely provides secure edge computing by decrypting neural networks in real time with no penalty on performance."

With traditional memory architecture, delivering high quality camera experiences can often result in off-chip bandwidth and large power consumption. However, FotoNation's IPU is designed to run multiple concurrent image enhancement and analytics solutions with no penalty to their individual application performance.

About FotoNation

FotoNation is a global leader in providing computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions. Its technologies have enhanced the digital imaging capabilities in more than 3.3 billion devices. FotoNation offers scalable software and hardware solutions in a flexible architecture to ensure its customers can build intelligent imaging capabilities into their devices. These capabilities enable devices to combine low-power, high performance and state-of-the-art functionality that deliver outstanding user experiences.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

