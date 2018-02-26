NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter on LA's best month to find a deal on rent

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / November and Los Angeles, California Apartment Searches Are you considering moving into a new Los Angeles, California apartment? Good timing may be able to reduce your costs considerably. Renthop performed research that indicates that rental prices get particularly high in the city during the month of June each year. They're roughly 4.1 percent more expensive than they are in November. November has the distinction of being the cheapest rental month of all. People who wish to rent two-bedroom units should aim to do so in the month of December. December prices are 4 percent cheaper than they are in September. September is when prices reach their maximum. Renters in 2017 reduced their monthly costs by $103 simply by delaying their lease signing activities by three months.

This research employs information that primarily comes from the website for Renthub. These statistics, because of that, are mere guesses. They'll also probably change with time, too. That doesn't mean that they don't make sense alongside other patterns across the United States. They make sense alongside patterns that indicate that renters have high odds of locating strong deals in both the winter and fall. People simply do not move as much during those colder seasons.

Apartment List has published in-depth reports that discovered that rental prices in Los Angeles got a lot lower in the last three months of 2017. This drop took place after prices had consistently gotten higher throughout the course of the first eight months of the year.

Renthop's research indicates that prices become their lowest from November to March each year. This applies to the 10 most sizable urban destinations in the United States. Prices, on the other hand, become the highest all year long from May to October each year. This is relevant and true for each of the biggest cities in the United States, zero exceptions.

According to Neil Shekhter, Los Angeles rental prices get particularly low anywhere from November to January each year. This is applicable to apartments that consist either of one or two bedrooms in total. One bedroom apartment rental prices are at their absolute highest in the months of March, June and, last but not least, July. Two bedroom apartments, at the other end of the spectrum, become particularly expensive in June and later on in the year in October. Those are the months that are associated with especially high costs. Costs during these two months are substantially steeper than they typically are.

Smart renters should prepare well. It's critical to take all sorts of rental factors into consideration. Los Angeles is a large and competitive city. Rental prices can often seem rather outrageous. If you're contemplating renting and want to get access to all of the most desirable discounts and deals around, you need to plan in a proper and thorough manner no matter what. Try to focus your search. Try to search for an apartment during a rather slow time of the year. Doing so may just end up saving you a pretty penny. Why ever waste money on higher rental prices when it's 100 percent unnecessary?

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manages more than 70 properties.

Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in LA County, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of the its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.

Neil Shekhter - Founder and CEO of NMS Properties

Apartments For Rent In Los Angeles NMS Residential: http://www.nmsresidential.com

NMS Properties - Real Estate Management Firm: http://www.nmsproperties.com

Contact Information: info@NeilShekhter.com

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.



