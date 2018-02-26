FaceSafe Features Enhanced Security and Reliability for Anti-Spoofing

FotoNation, a global leader in computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"),has announced that its new FaceSafe, a depth-based face recognition solution for mobile devices, will be introduced and demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2018, February 26 to March 1, in Barcelona. Featuring neural network technology and state of the art liveness detection to prevent spoofing, FaceSafe provides exceptional accuracy by fusing depth information with facial features. Demonstrations of FotoNation's FaceSafe solution will be available at the Xperi booth, located in the Fira Gran Via's Hall 1, Stand 1E60.

FotoNation's FaceSafe solution offers enhanced security and speed with a false acceptance rate of one in one million and a fast execution time that is less than 150 milliseconds. Its state-of-the-art anti-spoofing detection provides premium protection and personalization, while its small memory footprint yields power and system cost savings. FaceSafe also works with occlusions such as sunglasses and has the ability to work in diverse light conditions.

"FotoNation's FaceSafe solution is an exciting step toward bringing a robust 3D face recognition solution to market, and we are thrilled to showcase the technology at Mobile World Congress," said Geir Skaaden, executive vice president and chief products and services officer at Xperi Corporation. "The need for protection and customization becomes more prominent as biometric face recognition continues to impact the mobile market. FaceSafe's cutting-edge technology is tackling these challenges to provide secure, class-leading user experiences."

As the global mobile biometrics market continues to be a fast-growing segment with an expected CAGR growth of more than 79 percent from 2017 to 20211, FotoNation continues to adapt its technology offerings to the new and emerging application space and addresses the challenges of security and personalization with FaceSafe. FotoNation provides a comprehensive biometric and computer vision portfolio and is a one-stop provider for its customers.

About FotoNation

FotoNation is a global leader in providing computational imaging, computer vision and facial analytics solutions. Its technologies have enhanced the digital imaging capabilities in more than 3.3 billion devices. FotoNation offers scalable software and hardware solutions in a flexible architecture to ensure its customers can build intelligent imaging capabilities into their devices. These capabilities enable devices to combine low-power, high performance and state-of-the-art functionality that deliver outstanding user experiences.

1Source: Technavio Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2017-2021, October 2017

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, broadcast, automotive, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

FotoNation, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those projected, particularly with the features, benefits and characteristics of FotoNation's FaceSafe solution and the projected growth rate of the global mobile biometrics market. Material factors that may cause results to differ from the statements made include the plans or operations relating to the businesses of the Company; market or industry conditions; changes in patent laws, regulation or enforcement, or other factors that might affect the Company's ability to protect or realize the value of its intellectual property; the expiration of license agreements and the cessation of related royalty income; the failure, inability or refusal of licensees to pay royalties; initiation, delays, setbacks or losses relating to the Company's intellectual property or intellectual property litigations, or invalidation or limitation of key patents; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing of new license agreements and royalties, or due to legal costs; the risk of a decline in demand for semiconductors and products utilizing our audio and imaging technologies; failure by the industry to use technologies covered by the Company's patents; the expiration of the Company's patents; the Company's ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions of businesses; the risk of loss of, or decreases in production orders from, customers of acquired businesses; financial and regulatory risks associated with the international nature of the Company's businesses; failure of the Company's products to achieve technological feasibility or profitability; failure to successfully commercialize the Company's products; changes in demand for the products of the Company's customers; limited opportunities to license technologies due to high concentration in applicable markets for such technologies; the impact of competing technologies on the demand for the Company's technologies; and other developments in the markets in which the Company operates, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors included in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made or incorporated by reference herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

