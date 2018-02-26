

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported that it profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 dropped to 30.80 million pounds from 354.54 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company for the year fell to 26.31 million pounds or 9.0 pence per share from 336.99 million pounds or 116.0 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before tax excluding foreign exchange of 93.6 million pounds, down from 202.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Gross written premium increased by 6.1% to 2.549 billion pounds from 2.403 billion pounds last year. Net premiums written were 1.86 billion pounds, up from 1.79 billion pounds last year.



The company announced a final dividend of 19.5 pence, a step up in the full year ordinary dividend to 29 pence, which is an increase of 5.5%. The record date for the dividend will be 11 May 2018 and the payment date will be 12 June 2018.



