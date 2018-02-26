

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - British telecom giant Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) Monday announced strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF, SSNLF) to launch smart home services.



Vodafone will become Samsung's exclusive strategic telecoms partner in selected European markets to develop and launch a range of consumer Internet of Things or IoT 'Smart Home' product and services.



The 'V-Home by Vodafone' suite brings together Samsung's 'SmartThings' open platform and the 'V by Vodafone' consumer IoT system to offer consumers simple but powerful home automation, security and safety products and services.



The 'V-Home by Vodafone' suite provides immediate alerts to the customer's smartphone in the event of a home intrusion. It also enables simple remote automation of home appliances and utilities, including voice activation via home voice assistants.



The company noted that 'V-Home by Vodafone', with the Samsung SmartThings Wifi hub will be launched in Spain and Germany in second quarter of 2018. 'V-Home by Vodafone' will be launched in other markets later in the year.



'V-Home by Vodafone' and the Samsung SmartThings Wifi hub will be available exclusively through Vodafone stores and the Vodafone online consumer IoT marketplace in Germany, Spain and other markets to be announced in due course during 2018.



Vodafone Group Chief Executive, Vittorio Colao, said, 'The Internet of Things is already transforming the world of work; now, it will transform the home. 'V-Home by Vodafone' makes it easy for consumers to protect family and property and enhance home life with innovative technologies underpinned by the strength of the Vodafone network.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX