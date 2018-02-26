Mobile World Congress Hall 5 Booth 5B41 A2iA (@A2iA), an award-winning developer of artificial intelligence and machine-learning based software for the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the four most innovative companies in the French Tech Pavilion at Mobile World Congress. The jury of industry experts from Bpifrance, L'idate, Orange, Smart City Mag, Syntec Digital and Business France, selected the winners based on the disruptive nature of their product offering and market potential. Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world's largest exhibition and conference for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA, and held February 26 March 1, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain.

"A2iA is honored to be recognized by the Business France Orange Awards and its committee," said Jean-Louis Fages, A2iA President Chairman of the Board. "We have always prided ourselves on delivering innovative tools to our partners, enabling them to stay ahead of the trends and meet market demands."

A2iA, exhibiting in the French Tech Pavilion in Hall 5, Stand 5B41, will be showcasing its offline and client-side SDKs, a2ia Mobility and a2ia mNote. Both toolkits are available for integration into mobile apps and mobile operating systems, and deliver patented automatic image capture with A2iA's Auto-Locate feature, image analysis and conversion, and printed and cursive text recognition directly on the phone or tablet. Supporting multiple languages and country versions, the SDKs deliver application diversity on a global scale.

a2ia Mobility can be applied to various document types and workflows, including complex onBoarding and ID recognition, mobile check deposit (mRDC), receipt processing, bill pay, and more. The component supports nearly 20 locales for check recognition and more than 230 countries for ID recognition, proving a simple user experience around the world in an offline environment.

a2ia mNote enables users to turn handwritten, printed and mixed notes in various languages into searchable, digital documents. By simply taking a photo of the note, all data is transcribed by the SDK, allowing the app to perform data searching and editing, offline and directly on the mobile device.

This is the fourth year that the Business France Orange Awards recognize cutting edge, innovative companies. An award ceremony will be held in the French Tech Pavilion at Mobile World Congress on Monday, February 26, 2018, at 5:00pm CET.

About A2iA

Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA, Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com), is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.

