

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its key counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound strengthened to a 5-day high of 1.3106 versus the franc, near 3-week high of 0.8780 against the euro and a weekly high of 1.4045 against the greenback, from its early lows of 1.3069, 0.8800 and 1.3962, respectively.



The pound recovered to 149.66 against the yen, heading to pierce its early Asian session's 4-day peak of 149.89.



The pound is likely to find resistance around 150.37 against the yen, 1.34 against the franc, 1.43 against the greenback and 0.86 against the euro.



